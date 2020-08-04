1/
Mary Therese Conlan
Mary Therese Conlan of West Chester, beloved wife of the late Jack Conlan, died on July 31st, 2020 at the age of 84. Her final days were spent surrounded by family. Mary was born in New York, New York and spent much of her life in Wayne, Pennsylvania with her family and husband, Jack, of 45 years. Mary is survived by her children, Suzanne Frank and her husband, Ramsey, Janice Byrne and her husband, Patrick, Peter Conlan and his wife, Heather, and John Conlan and his wife, Misty. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Drake, Kelly, Graham, Kelsey, Kevin, Tracy, Reid, Tucker, and Ramsey. Mary’s love for her family was immeasurable. She always lit up the room and spoke from the heart. She was a loving, hardworking, and beautiful woman. Mary began her working career as a model. Then she worked as an executive assistant for a top NYC advertising firm. After moving to Pennsylvania, Mary became a salesperson and manager at Basco. Her knack for sales led her to become a top salesperson at the photo film processing companies Colorcraft, Qualex, and Kodak. Mary’s beautiful blue eyes, warm smile, and infectious, kind personality will be missed by all. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 15th, at Saint Katharine of Siena Church, 104 S. Aberdeen Avenue, Wayne, Pennsylvania, at 10:00 am. A private burial will follow at Saint Agnes Cemetery in West Chester, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mary’s memory to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association, or Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center.

Published in Main Line Media News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
