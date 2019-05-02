Home

Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph's Roman Catholic Church
685 Hooper Ave
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Mary Torpey Obituary
Mary Torpey nee Girvin, age 89, died peacefully at her home in Toms River, NJ, on April 26, 2019. Mary was born and raised along Philadelphia’s Main Line. Was a graduate of St. Margaret’s School, the Academy of Notre Dame De Namur in Villanova and the Bryn Mawr Hospital School of Nursing. She was the daughter of the legendary “Charlie The Cop” of Narberth and his wife Margaret of County Galway Ireland. She is predeceased by her brothers Charlie and Harry (Happy) Girvin. Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard Esq. and six children, Richard Jr. (Elise), Sheila, Meg, Christopher, Kevin (Jessica), and Drew. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Liz, Robert, Grace, and Claire. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday evening, 6-9 PM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10 AM at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Toms River, followed by a repast at the Toms River Yacht Club. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Main Line Media News on May 12, 2019
