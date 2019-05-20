|
Mary (nee Karow) Visich of Audubon, PA passed away peacefully at Paoli hospital on May 15, 2019 surrounded by her six children. Mary was married for 60 years to her loving husband, the late Frank J. Visich. Prior to moving to PA Mary was born in Queens New York, married Frank and they eventually moved to Valley Forge, PA with their first two sons. After having three more children another two sons and a daughter the family moved to St. Davids, PA and had their sixth child another daughter. She raised her 6 children and welcomed their spouses into the family; Frank J. (Patti), Michael H.(Mary), Paul S. (Diane), Mary Kay Terlesky (Michael) James (Ann) and Jennifer (Cynthia Dyess). She is survived by her six children, 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Mary was a devoted Catholic, an avid painter, cook, seamstress and gardener. She had a great love for her children; she cherished having the family together for dinners where she was known to prepare amazing meals. The dinner table was always filled with good food, laughter and love. After she and her husband retired they built a beautiful vacation home on Arrowhead Lake in the Pocono Mountains where the whole family had the blessing of spending joyous times together for the holidays. Her family will be eternally grateful for her unconditional love for her husband and each of her children, their spouses and her grandchildren. We seek solace in the fact that she is back with her loving husband with all of God’s grace. Services were held on Thursday May 23, 2019 from 8:45 am- 9:45 am at St Teresa of Avila RC Church: 1260 Trooper Rd, Audubon, Pa 19403. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 am, Interment at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, 352 S Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s honor to the: Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc. 26345 Network Place, Chicago, Il. 60673. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, Pa.
Published in Main Line Media News on May 26, 2019