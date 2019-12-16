|
Michael Paul Delaney passed away December 13, 2019 at his home in St. Davids after a brief illness. Mike was born September 28, 1942 in Moncton, New Brunswick Canada to Nina (Baker-Cox) and Thomas Delaney. He was a graduate of Roslyn High School, Roslyn, New York and The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. Mike served in the Army as an MP and was stationed in Augsburg, Germany and Fort Bragg, North Carolina while attaining the rank of Captain. Prior to his retirement he was a partner at E. J. DeJoseph Insurance Agency, Inc. in Wayne, PA. Growing up on Long Island Sound Mike loved the water and boating. He was an avid sailor and loved the Chesapeake Bay. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Christine (Bowman) Delaney, sons Thomas Delaney and Michael Delaney, step-daughter Mikell (Ralph) Nigro, and step-son Dr. Frampton (Gretchen) Gwynette and four grandchildren: Austin Nigro, Julia Nigro, Reagan Gwynette and Galilee Gwynette. Mike was preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine Delaney, and his parents. A private celebration of his life will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Main Line Hospice 240 North Radnor Road Radnor, PA 19087 or Francisvale Home for Smaller Animals 328 Upper Gulph Road Radnor, PA 19087. Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc. www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Dec. 22, 2019