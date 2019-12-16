Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Delaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Paul Delaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Paul Delaney Obituary
Michael Paul Delaney passed away December 13, 2019 at his home in St. Davids after a brief illness. Mike was born September 28, 1942 in Moncton, New Brunswick Canada to Nina (Baker-Cox) and Thomas Delaney. He was a graduate of Roslyn High School, Roslyn, New York and The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. Mike served in the Army as an MP and was stationed in Augsburg, Germany and Fort Bragg, North Carolina while attaining the rank of Captain. Prior to his retirement he was a partner at E. J. DeJoseph Insurance Agency, Inc. in Wayne, PA. Growing up on Long Island Sound Mike loved the water and boating. He was an avid sailor and loved the Chesapeake Bay. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Christine (Bowman) Delaney, sons Thomas Delaney and Michael Delaney, step-daughter Mikell (Ralph) Nigro, and step-son Dr. Frampton (Gretchen) Gwynette and four grandchildren: Austin Nigro, Julia Nigro, Reagan Gwynette and Galilee Gwynette. Mike was preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine Delaney, and his parents. A private celebration of his life will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Main Line Hospice 240 North Radnor Road Radnor, PA 19087 or Francisvale Home for Smaller Animals 328 Upper Gulph Road Radnor, PA 19087. Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc. www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -