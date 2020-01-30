|
Michael Rust Sharp, 79, of Bryn Mawr, PA and Hobe Sound, FL died peacefully on January 28th with his family by his side. Known to friends and colleagues as Rusty, he practiced law for 28 years with the Philadelphia firm of Clark, Ladner, Fortenbaugh and Young where he also served as Managing Partner for 15 years. Later he was associated with the law firm Heckscher, Tellion, Terrill & Sager where he was of counsel. Rusty attended The Haverford School and ultimately graduated from The Hotchkiss School in Connecticut in 1958 and the University of North Carolina in 1962 where he was a member of St. Anthony Hall. Following service as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy, he obtained a law degree from Temple University where he was a member of the Law Review. In addition to his successful law career, Rusty served for 28 years as a Director of VF Corporation, formerly Vanity Fair Mills. He served on several other boards throughout his career including Merion Golf Club where he served as President from 1993-1998, The Agnes Irwin School and Dunwoody Village. In his later years he enjoyed spending time at his home at Loblolly in Florida with family and friends. He loved golf and his days as a member of the U.S. Seniors’ Golf Association, reading, playing backgammon and poker and following the stock market. Rusty married Nancy Cheney Day of Villanova, PA in 1965. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Ginny Williams (Carter) of Rosemont, PA and Emily Fearey (Topher) of Baltimore, MD, and five wonderful grandchildren, Cal and Cheney Williams and Ashley, Tucker and Hadley Fearey. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, February 7th at The Church of the Redeemer, 230 Pennswood Road, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation, 130 S. Bryn Mawr Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, www.mainlinehealth.org or The Church of The Redeemer, 230 Pennswood Road, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, www.theredeemer.org Chadwick & McKinney FH www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Feb. 9, 2020