1/1
Mildred M. Schneider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred M. Schneider (nee McKnight), age 91, of Glenmoore, PA, formerly of Strafford, PA, passed away on October 18, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ, Mildred was the daughter of the late John and Mary McKnight (nee Gushing). Mildred was a 1946 graduate of West Side High School in Newark, NJ and attended Seton Hall University in 1946-1947. She was employed as an Administrative Assistant for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. Mildred enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and vacations in Sea Isle City, NJ. Mildred was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Philip Schneider, and her siblings George McKnight, Charles McKnight, Robert McKnight, John McKnight and Margaret Welsh. She is survived by her loving children Gregory S. Schneider (Nancy Morris Schneider), Steven R. Schneider (Sharon Hinton Schneider), MaryBeth Thompson (Kurt) and Jacqueline Milligan (Patrick), her grandchildren Christopher, Stephen (Emily), Brian (Amanda), Melissa, Danielle, Heather (Mike), Morgan, Eric, Allison, Michael, Kerry, Ryan and Krislyn, and 10 great-grandchildren, and her siblings Regina Dengel, Thomas McKnight and Marilyn McKnight. Mildred’s Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 35 Old Eagle School Road, Strafford, PA. Interment followed in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mildred’s memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Eastern PA, P.O. Box 22467, New York, NY 10087 would be appreciated. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Main Line Media News from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved