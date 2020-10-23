Mildred M. Schneider (nee McKnight), age 91, of Glenmoore, PA, formerly of Strafford, PA, passed away on October 18, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ, Mildred was the daughter of the late John and Mary McKnight (nee Gushing). Mildred was a 1946 graduate of West Side High School in Newark, NJ and attended Seton Hall University in 1946-1947. She was employed as an Administrative Assistant for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. Mildred enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and vacations in Sea Isle City, NJ. Mildred was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Philip Schneider, and her siblings George McKnight, Charles McKnight, Robert McKnight, John McKnight and Margaret Welsh. She is survived by her loving children Gregory S. Schneider (Nancy Morris Schneider), Steven R. Schneider (Sharon Hinton Schneider), MaryBeth Thompson (Kurt) and Jacqueline Milligan (Patrick), her grandchildren Christopher, Stephen (Emily), Brian (Amanda), Melissa, Danielle, Heather (Mike), Morgan, Eric, Allison, Michael, Kerry, Ryan and Krislyn, and 10 great-grandchildren, and her siblings Regina Dengel, Thomas McKnight and Marilyn McKnight. Mildred’s Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 35 Old Eagle School Road, Strafford, PA. Interment followed in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mildred’s memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, Eastern PA, P.O. Box 22467, New York, NY 10087 would be appreciated. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com