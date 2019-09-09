Home

Morag Steskal Obituary
Morag (Nee Hunter) Steskal, 56, passed away on Thursday August 22, 2019. She was the loving daughter of the late Betty Hunter and Henry Hunter. Surviving are 5 siblings: Christine (Donald) Biggie, Ann (Gordon) Braun, David (Joan) Hunter, Elizabeth (the late Richard) Blank and Moira (Joseph) Giangiulio. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call on Sat. Sept. 14, 2019 from 9:30-10:30AM at St. Monica’s Church: 63 Main Ave. Berwyn, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30AM. Inurnment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Morag’s honor to: Spay & Save Inc.: P.O. Box 122, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444, 610-277-6187. Arrangements were with Grace Funeral Home, Buffalo, NY as well as Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.
Published in Main Line Media News on Sept. 15, 2019
