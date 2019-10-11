|
|
Modern dancer, Moss Cohen, who danced with Martha Graham and taught Martha Graham’s technique, died October 9th as a result of Parkinson’s disease. He was 83. After retiring from dance, Moss became a certified Pilates instructor in the Main Line area. He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Ottaviano); his stepchildren, Steven and Donna Campanella and Scott and Christina Campanella; five grandchildren; his sister, Roslyn and her husband Stephen; and a large extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Online condolences: www.philadelphiafuneralcare.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to The Oliver H. Bair Co. (610) 449-8585
Published in Main Line Media News on Oct. 20, 2019