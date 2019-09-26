|
Nancy Bloom, long-time resident of Lemar Circle in Penn Valley who had recently lived in Wynnewood, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of June 23, 2019, after a three-month-long battle with colorectal cancer. A gifted portrait artist in clay and charcoal in her youth and an award-winning Realtor in her maturity, she was educated at Beaver College for Women (now Arcadia University) in Glenside and the Philadelphia Fashion Institute in Center City, but until the onset of middle age, her life revolved mainly around her marriage of 62 years to the late D. Dudley Bloom, Esq.--marketing “whiz kid” in the consumer products industry (1953-62) and real estate broker and entrepreneur (1963-2000)--and the raising of their sons, Dick and Don. In 1970, Mr. and Mrs. Bloom formed a residential real estate partnership on Cricket Avenue in Ardmore and gradually built a select clientele of Main Line academics and physicians, joining the staffs of the Philadelphia region’s “eds and meds” in addition to Dudley’s older portfolio of Florida and Caribbean clients. After her husband retired in 1989 from listing homes with her, Mrs. Bloom assumed control of D. Dudley Bloom and Associates until the firm merged with Prudential, Fox, and Roach (now Berkshire Hathaway and Associates) in 1993, Nancy became a senior sales associate with Prudential, and Dudley its senior consulting broker. This past winter was Nancy’s 55th consecutive visit to Palm Beach, the first 51 of which she spent with Dudley. For the past twenty years, the couple lived in their condominium overlooking the ocean on South Ocean Boulevard. Nancy Elaine (she preferred “Lee”) Blum was born July 29, 1928, at Jefferson Hospital in Center City Philadelphia, the youngest child and only daughter of David S. and Rose Gutman Blum of Carpenter Street in Cobbs Creek. Her father, an immigrant from Bila Tserkva, Ukraine, early in the twentieth century, was president of The Globe Lining Company, manufacturer of linings for men’s suits, sports coats, and overcoats. Her mother, who had also been born at Jefferson and raised at 243 Bainbridge, was a classical pianist and accompanist at the Curtis Institute of Music and the only daughter of J. Barnett and Henrietta Edels Gutman, immigrants from Kiev, Ukraine, and proprietors of E. Gutman and Sons, women’s leather goods manufacturers at 26th and Reed Streets in Grays Ferry. An athlete and tomboy in her youth, Nancy attended the city’s public schools, vacationing on the beach in Miami each Christmas with her parents and swimming and playing softball and volleyball at Camp Akiba in the Poconos each summer. “I was a tall, skinny kid who hardly ever ate anything,” she once remarked. “My brother Goody would taunt me by asking my parents, “Won’t you please make her eat something? She looks like a beanpole.” Time has a way of redressing such slights, and by the time Nancy had graduated as West Philadelphia High School’s “best dressed girl” in 1946, she had blossomed into a stunningly beautiful young woman whom the junior members of Philmont Country Club lined up to talk to, usually to no avail. One evening in mid-March, 1953, while having dinner with a date in the dining room of the Warwick Hotel, she was introduced to one of her date’s fraternity brothers at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Dudley Bloom, a toothy, darkly handsome scion of a small department store clan from Franklin County working as a buyer at Lit Brothers on East Market Street. “What kind of a name exactly is ‘Dudley Bloom’?” Mrs. Bloom remembered musing sotto voce at the time. Again encountering each other some days later, Nancy initiated a conversation with the former supply ship commander in the South Pacific. They danced and began planning their first date for the following week. Tito Puente was in town for a few days and Dudley had tickets. The date went smoothly, the music superb—Puente was the nation’s leading entertainer in ’53 and ’54—and the evening’s denouement was as exciting as either had dared hoped for. After arriving home that evening, each said to another, “I think I just met the person I’m going to marry.” “You’re crazy,” replied Dudley’s roommate. “So you had a nice time, dear,” said Rose Blum, 54. “No, I really mean it, Denny,” replied Dudley. “I think she’s the mother of my children.” “I can’t believe he likes me,” said Nancy to her mother. “He’s gorgeous! And so intelligent, so much fun. And a terrific dancer on top of his law degree.” That last part sealed it for each. Dancing was Tinder today, only more spontaneous. The papers announced their engagement on April 30 and they were married in the Warwick ballroom on June 24, 1953. After honeymooning in Hamilton, Bermuda, they took up residence for six months at the new 2601 Parkway before renting a two-bedroom flat on 50th Street just off City Line Avenue in January 1954. The first of their two sons, Richard Barnett, was born that April, and Donald Stuart in November 1957, six weeks after the growing family moved into its home for the next 54 years, a pink stucco Cape Cod on top of Lemar Circle. “If I’d have been three inches taller, I’d have been a model,” said the young mother to her brood every so often. Unbeknownst to her or her circle, she had already become just that in the fall of 1953, when her honeymoon photographs became the cover illustration for a record album of “My Fair Lady” and “The King and I” and a snapshot taken in August 1953 on an otherwise-deserted, Wildwood, New Jersey, beach with Dudley the likely inspiration for “the girl” in George Axelrod’s 1955 Broadway comedy, “The Seven Year Itch”. It is also generally conceded that the same honeymoon pictures became the template for a new generation of grandfather and -mother clock “full moon faces”. Nancy’s image as a young bride was as much in demand as her mother’s dexterity at the piano had been a generation earlier. While raising their children in Lower Merion, Nancy continued studying sculpture with Benton Spruance at the Main Line Center for the Arts in Haverford, producing busts on clay armatures of Dick (1962) and Don (1965-66) in their ninth years that today are of course family heirlooms, as are other works from this period, notably the catholic “Kneeling Woman” (1963) and an expressive miniature in bronze, “Sorrow” (1964), completed shortly after Dick’s first right ear operation failed to restore his hearing in April 1964, the piece Mrs. Bloom considered her best. A series of pen-and-ink drawings completed in 1952, “The Bullfighter” I-IV, was restored and reissued in 2005. Moving to Lower Merion Township in late September, 1957, Nancy and Dudley Bloom became active members of the Penn Valley Association, whose annual dance at the restored Merion Tribute House remains the social event of the season on the Lower Main Line. Each year, they would join Warner and Roddy Smith, Maria and George Kehr, Mary and Buck Scott, Norman and Carol Leebron, and others to celebrate friendship and neighborliness. In 1965, Mrs. Bloom became active with the Center for International Visitors (CIV) at International House as Mr. Bloom joined Barbara and Albert M. Greenfield, Jr.’s Greenfield Realty Corporation as Associate Broker and Legal Counsel. Emulating the civic activism of her late grandfather, J. Barnett Gutman, founder of the West Philadelphia Community Center and five different Philadelphia houses of worship in the century’s first decade; of his son, philanthropist Jacob C. Gutman, principal co-founder of Albert Einstein Medical Center, chairman of the Allied Jewish Appeal, and vice-chairman of the United Way; and of Jacob’s son Alvin, with his wife Mary Bert the builder of Philadelphia University’s central Paul J. Gutman Library, Nancy raised funds in the community annually for the , the , the United Way, and the Allied Jewish Appeal and volunteered at Penn Valley, Welsh Valley, and Harriton. Greenfield, who raised Weimaraners in Glenmoore, chaired the Chester County Democratic committee and prevailed upon the usually unpolitischen Blooms to work on behalf of Hubert Humphrey’s 1968 presidential campaign. That was also the year longtime class president Dick was elected student body president at Welsh Valley and son Don elected student body president at Penn Valley. Nancy, like Dudley more than a little implicated in their young sons’ rare honor, was thenceforth and for the next twelve months or more, “Mother of Presidents”, a tag to which even Nancy Hanks couldn’t lay claim. In 1981, their sons now college graduates pursuing careers at Hahnemann Medical College and E. F. Hutton, respectively, Mr. and Mrs. Bloom joined Bala Golf Club and became increasingly avid, skilled golfers and participants on the Main Line social scene. Surrounded by year-long warm weather, they could finish rounds in Palm Beach they’d begun at Bala if they liked. Dudley, a skilled joke- and storyteller and a multi-talented athlete, had risen to the position of membership chairman at Bala by the early 1990s, while Nancy presided over the fine and decorative arts at The President. Both loved swimming. “Dudley swims like a fish,” observed Nancy more than once. “Me, I watch ‘Shark Tank’ and doggy-paddle.” She believed the cold weather that plagued southern Florida this past winter, preventing her from swimming, might have weakened her immune system and contributed to the onset of her disease. “It was even too cold to walk.” Dudley Bloom, plagued with sciatica since the war, contracted type II diabetes in the 1990s, compelling Nancy to become adept in ministering to the disease’s complications. For more than a decade, Mrs. Bloom monitored her husband’s blood sugar with thrice-daily “sticks”; calculated the insulin he required before each meal; administered that insulin by injection; and made sure his lengthening list of medications was administered promptly and accurately. But after a bout of near-fatal pneumonia and a particularly painful course of sciatica landed Dudley in the ICU at Lankenau in April and May, 2007, Mr. Bloom’s convalescence would become permanent, and for the next eight years, Nancy’s days were divided between running errands to Narberth for herself and sharing Dudley’s rehabilitation activities at Bryn Mawr Terrace and Medicana in Florida. Their son Dick, who’d moved back to Pennsylvania from Maryland in 2004 to assume greater responsibility for his parents, became a regular presence at The Terrace, giving his mother afternoons to keep mind and body in good health while entertaining his father with anything that might absorb his mind and jog his memory, such as vintage post cards and department store memorabilia from the Bloom Brotherses in central Pennsylvania; photos and other artifacts of their family life; and CDs and DVDs of entertainment he’d always enjoyed. “No one questioned Dad’s need for assisted living after so many years at home because he had such a massive, military build, broad and square as a block of granite and just as heavy,” says Dick. “After a certain while, Mom simply couldn’t budge him without jeopardizing her own health. Now, however, surrounded by caregivers and cognitively still light-years ahead of The Terrace’s predominantly semi-comatose residents, Dudley began to thrive amidst mostly strangers, benefiting from music and activity therapy, Nurse Jane’s daily cognitive and memory exercises, wine and cheese on Thursday and live music several times a week, not to mention three hot meals a day Nancy no longer had to prepare. Dudley Bloom’s passing in August 2015 gave Mrs. Bloom the opportunity to finally rest after her husband’s twenty-year-long medical siege. For a year or so she wept daily for her gallant knight of 62 years. When she returned to Philadelphia in May 2016 after her second winter alone, she set about adjusting herself to a new life but basically, as she told Dick several times, “continued doing the same things I always have”, swimming and taking walks; food marketing and picking up medications; sharing an occasional meal, film, or play with close friends; and entertaining children and grandchildren in her apartment. A group of women from the Oakwynne and nearby buildings began meeting weekly at a different restaurant for “ladies’ night out” that Nancy found therapeutic for a while. A woman with boundless reservoirs of caring that made her a uniquely caring wife, mother, and grandmother made her a treasured friend as well, but only to the select few who shared her sensibilities. “Like each of my grandmothers, she was also a fighter with high standards of behavior few could meet,” observes Dick. “The last time we had dinner together, she told me she ‘wasn’t ready to go’ and would ‘fight this thing as long and hard as I have to’ in order to survive. I guess she knew I needed her emotionally as I’d never had. I had no idea anything was amiss and was completely unprepared to hear the results of her tests. Something changed her mind about fighting. Her physicians jumped to conclusions from inadequate evidence that the small lesions in her lungs were metastases from her colon. She trusted their diagnosis and refused the routine excision that would have saved and restored her life to near-normal. In excruciating pain for no medical reason and defenseless against malicious suggestion and incompetent arithmetic, she may have been led to believe the operation wasn’t defensible economically. Balderdash, I say. Such an attitude is out of touch with what modern medicine now makes routine and insurance makes feasible,” says Dick. “Dozens of friends and family looked forward to spending time with her as often as possible, not least of all her adoring grandsons approaching marriageable age. Everyone loved my mother, for it was obvious she bore no one any malice. After learning from a third party what had been taking place behind my back and in a blood-spitting rage like none I’d ever experienced, I called her lead surgeon and demanded to know why Mom wasn’t yet recuperating from the operation we’d discussed. The surgeon really had done all he could have; he’d brought along two other surgeons participating in her care to speak to her on three different occasions about how little she stood to lose by having the growth removed. Even 36 years ago when I’d studied the course of treatment statistically as a research analyst at Jefferson, the incidence of serious complications with it had hovered between 1 and 2%, and the group had performed 12,000 operations since. But to no avail; she simply would not undergo surgery that would leave her permanently exposed.” In addition to son Dick of Landis Valley, Mrs. Bloom is survived by son Donald Bloom of White Plains, New York; grandsons Charles Bloom of Hartford, Connecticut, and Timothy Bloom of New York City; two nephews and three nieces. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by older brothers Stanley G. (Mary Anne Fratkin) Blum of Wynnewood and Center City; A. Goody (Ruth Wexelblatt Goldberg) Blum of Bala-Cynwyd, Penn Valley, and Gladwyne; and nephew Robert E. (Shelly Katz) Blum of Livingston, New Jersey. A private, graveside ceremony for immediate family members took place at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Roosevelt Memorial Park in Feasterville. Arrangements were by Joseph Levine & Sons. Contributions in Mrs. Bloom’s memory may be made to the Philadelphia Chapter of the ; The ; the Philadelphia Art Alliance; or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Messages of condolence and remembrances of Nancy Bloom’s life may be posted at Legacy.com.
Published in Main Line Media News on Oct. 6, 2019