Nancy Bloom, a long-time resident of Lemar Circle in Penn Valley who’d lived in Wynnewood for the past several years, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Sunday, June 23, 2019, after a three-month-long bout with cancer. She was a month shy of 91. A gifted portrait sculptor in her youth and an award-winning Realtor more recently, she was educated at Beaver College (now Arcadia University) in Glenside and the Philadelphia Fashion Institute in Center City. For more than 62 years, Mrs. Bloom was devoted, in her words, to “the only man I’ve ever loved,” the late D. Dudley Bloom (1922-2015)—the US Navy’s youngest ship commander during World War II, marketing “whiz kid” in the consumer products industry in the 1950s, electronics entrepreneur in the 1960s, and, ultimately, Main Line real estate executive--and to the raising of their sons, Dick and Don. In 1970, after each had become licensed Realtors, Mr. and Mrs. Bloom formed a residential real estate company, its niche finding homes on the Main Line for academics and physicians relocating to Philadelphia to join the staffs of the city’s universities and hospitals. After her husband’s retirement in 1989, Mrs. Bloom assumed control of D. Dudley Bloom & Associates until the firm merged with Prudential, Fox and Roach (now Berkshire Hathaway) in 1993. At that time, Nancy joined Prudential as senior sales associate and Dudley became its consulting senior broker. Nancy Elaine (she preferred “Lee”) Blum was born July 29, 1928, at Thomas Jefferson Hospital in Center City Philadelphia, the youngest child and only daughter of David S. (1889-1956) and Rose Gutman Blum (1898-1985) of Cobbs Creek and Rittenhouse Square. Her father was president of The Globe Lining Company, manufacturer of linings for men’s coats. Her mother, raised in Queen Village, was a classical pianist and professional accompanist at the Curtis Institute of Music. Nancy attended Philadelphia’s public schools and spent each summer at Camp Akiba in the Poconos. “I was a tall, skinny kid who never ate anything,” she said. “But my father knew I loved lamb chops, so each Friday on his way home from the office, he’d pick them up at a specialty shop and bring them home, wrapped in red velvet, for his little princess.” By the time Nancy graduated as the West Philadelphia High School Class of ‘46’s “best dressed girl”, she had blossomed into a beautiful young woman, not quite tall enough to be the fashion model she aspired to be but nonetheless interesting to the junior members of Philmont who lined up to date her, mostly to no avail. One evening in mid-March, 1953, however, while having dinner at the Warwick Hotel in Center City, Nancy was introduced to her date’s fraternity brother, D. Dudley Bloom, a toothy, darkly handsome former naval officer and scion of a department store family from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, who’d abandoned a legal career in his native Franklin County to work as a buyer at Lit Brothers. The following week, they again ran into each other at the Warwick and danced. A date followed, the denouement to which sent them both home to exclaim, “I think I’ve just met the person I’m going to marry.” That marriage took place in the Warwick’s ballroom on June 24, 1953. After honeymooning, the couple took up residence in Center City before moving in January 1954 to Wynnefield. The first of their children, Richard Barnett, was born that April, and Donald Stuart followed in November 1957, six weeks after the family had moved into the pink stucco ranch atop Penn Valley’s Lemar Circle they would call home for more than half a century. While raising their sons, Nancy continued studying sculpture at the Main Line Center for the Arts in Haverford, producing busts in plasticine of Dick (1963) and Don (1966) in their ninth years and a demure “Kneeling Woman” (1964), as well as experimenting with abstract sculpture and producing a miniature in bronze, “Sorrow” (1965), that Mrs. Bloom considered her best work. A series of pen-and-ink drawings completed in 1952, “The Bullfighter” I-IV, was restored and reissued on eBay in 2005. Nancy and Dudley Bloom joined the Penn Valley Association soon after moving to Lemar Circle and made many friends there. In 1965, after Mr. Bloom had left Amsco Toys in Hatboro and abandoned his own, short-lived International Audio Corporation to join Greenfield Realty Company as broker and counsel, the couple became active with the Center for International Visitors (CIV), sharing their home every so often with young students from distant nations. Mrs. Bloom also maintained the philanthropic tradition begun by her maternal grandparents, textile manufacturers J. Barnett (1861-1934) and Etta Edels Gutman (1864-1931), founders of the West Philadelphia Community Center and several Philadelphia houses of worship. For more than fifty years, she raised funds from the community for the , the , the United Way, and the Allied Jewish Appeal and volunteered every so often in her sons’ schools. In 1968, after sons Dick and Don were elected student body presidents at Welsh Valley and Penn Valley, respectively, the Blooms gained the nickname, “The Parents of Presidents,” in Lower Merion. “Mom took the role of being wife and mother, hostess and baseball mom, quite seriously,” recalls Dick. “She believed it was her job, and her dedication to it never flagged, ever. Every weekday she was up and about before anyone else, making coffee before rousing us from slumber.” “And no cold cereal awaited us in the kitchen, either,” adds Don. “Mother served us hot breakfasts every morning, without fail. Nor did we find pizza from Mama’s on the table when we got home—ever! Mom was always home to greet us, usually in the kitchen preparing dinner. She knew an awful lot about nutrition, and cooking allowed her to control what we ate. And when my parents entertained, the table sparkled at least a day or two beforehand, and the meal invariably won plaudits for taste and originality. Long before Mother got into real estate, she’d already been CEO of the kitchen.” “The success my brother and I enjoyed in school was no accident, either,” continues Dick. “Mom and Dad insisted we be intolerant of mediocrity. So even though I was a straight-A student from elementary school into college, for example, when I got a B in English the first quarter of junior high school, Mom grounded me for a month. I only served half the sentence for good behavior (but I never got another B, either)!” he said. “The house was filled with works of art that challenged our imaginations and lifted our sights beyond the ordinary to the original, the expressive, and the integrated. Dad reminded us often that there’s neither time nor wherewithal to do everything well, so find out what one thing you like to do best and then practice it to the exclusion of everything else. ‘Concentrate on what’s important!’ was Mom’s favorite advice and ‘That’s not important!’ her favorite dismissal.” “Mom practiced what she preached, too,” adds Don. “Our parents couldn’t afford to hire a secretary for their office in 1970, so Mom taught herself to type using the Gregg method, and after Dick and I went off to college, Mom kept in practice by writing us breezy letters with news from home every few days. She typed all of the firm’s documents from its inception until it folded, on top of making presentations, composing advertisements, closing sales, and preparing for settlements.” “Mom frequently reminded us how protected she’d been growing up,” says Dick. “‘Do you know that when I married your father,’ she told me several times, ‘I didn’t even know how to balance a checkbook! Your father had to teach me!’ But she never stopped growing, and as a result, during the last two or three decades of her life, she had the satisfaction of knowing she had truly mastered all of existence. And everyone, everywhere, seemed to know it.” “After she retired, Mom read The New York Times every morning on the I-Pad I gave her, perusing the business section most closely,” adds Don. “She managed the family’s investments with little help from me showing real savvy, listening attentively to Jim Cramer every evening and updating her spreadsheet each morning. Then she did crossword puzzles. She also read two or three novels each week while on vacation and gave us capsule reviews of those she most enjoyed.” “And even into her nineties, she did her own shopping, hauling, and cooking, despite entreaties from me that she have groceries delivered,” adds Dick. “I still like shopping for myself,” she’d respond, “and it’s exercise I need.” That so few people knew the magnitude of her ambition--that she’d literally willed herself to master life after being shielded from it by her family for so long--was only one testament of many to her inherent modesty. In fact, both of our parents were far too modest for anyone’s good. But that’s just the way life was on the Main Line in our era; making too much of oneself was not acceptable.” “Aunt Nancy loved children,” says clinical psychologist niece Dr. Marjorie Blum of Atlanta. “She was determined to keep the child in herself alive. Her lifelong love of people, beginning but not ending with children, continually energized and rejuvenated her, just as her innate selectivity prevented her from loving everyone equally well.” “My mother wasn’t a religious person,” adds Dick, “but she lived her life according to Matthew 18:3: ‘Truly I say unto you, whomever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child shall not enter it.’ So if there is such a kingdom, Mom’s there sitting beside Dad as always, each ‘growing in the knowledge of God’ (Colossians 1:10).” In the 1980s, their sons now graduated and in medicine and investments, respectively, Mr. and Mrs. Bloom joined Bala Golf Club and became avid golfers and swimmers, spending increasingly longer vacations in Palm Beach each winter. Their real estate business advanced by leaps and bounds as well. In the mid-1980s, Dudley was elected president of the Main Line Board of Realtors but declined the position. He soon was elected Bala’s longtime membership chairman. Plagued by painful sciatica since World War II, Dudley contracted type II diabetes in the mid- 1990s. Nancy responded by learning to practice diabetic nursing and did so for more than a decade. But after a bout of near-fatal pneumonia and more back pain landed Dudley in the ICU in late March, 2007, Mr. Bloom went into permanent rehab, and for the next eight years, Nancy divided her days between running errands in the morning and spending afternoons with Dudley at Bryn Mawr Terrace or Medicana in Florida. “No one questioned the need to find an assisted-living situation for Dad after he’d spent so many years at home,” says Don. “My father had a military build, broad and square as a block of granite and just as heavy,” adds Dick. “By 2007 and nearing age 80 herself, Mom couldn’t even push him in a wheelchair without risking back pain herself.” For the first year or two after Dudley’s passing in August 2015 (see obituary by Bonnie Cook, Philadelphia Inquirer, August 31, 2015, and Wikipedia entry), Mrs. Bloom mourned alone and in private for her gallant knight of more than 62 years. The last surviving female of her family’s generation, she returned to Philadelphia in 2017 after a second winter alone in Palm Beach, determined to make a life for herself. A group of women active in the arts began meeting Sunday evenings at different restaurants for a “ladies’ night out” that absorbed her attention for a while but ultimately left her missing Dudley even more poignantly. “It’s no fun without him,” she said later. “He was my life.” Mrs. Bloom dedicated herself to staying healthy by spending freely on food, attending physical therapy twice a week, and swimming or walking every day, her routine broken up only occasionally by a meal, film, lecture, or play with a friend or a visit with her children or grandchildren. “Not unlike her mother, who’d grown up the only sister of six brothers, Mom preferred male to female companionship and ultimately was blessed with five men to dote upon,” says Dick. “And we were only too glad to reciprocate,” he added. “Otherwise, Mom was content to see a small group of mostly lifelong female friends dating from Beaver College in the 1940s or the Penn Valley Association in the 1950s. The rest of the time, she was alone with nature and a favorite TV show (“Golden Girls,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Shark Tank”), crossword puzzle, or book.” In addition to sons Dick of Lititz, Pennsylvania, and Don of Pleasantville, New York, Mrs. Bloom is survived by grandsons Charles Bloom of West Hartford, Connecticut, and Timothy Bloom of Astoria, New York; three nieces; and two nephews. Older brothers Stanley (Mary Anne) Blum of Wynnewood and Goody (Ruth) Blum of Gladwyne and nephew Robert (Shelly) Blum of Livingston, New Jersey, preceded her. A graveside ceremony for immediate family members took place at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose. Arrangements were by Joseph Levine. Contributions in Mrs. Bloom’s memory may be made to the Philadelphia Artists’ Collective; the Philadelphia chapter of the ; the Lankenau Medical Center Foundation; or a charity of the donor’s choice. Remembrances of Nancy Bloom’s life and messages of condolence are welcome at Legacy.com.
Published in Main Line Media News on Dec. 8, 2019