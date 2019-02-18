|
|
Nancy Strommen Montgomery, 85, passed away on February 1, 2019, in Dunwoody Village, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. She was born Nancy Lee Strommen on June 6, 1933, the oldest of Theodore and Edith (Reeder) Strommen’s two children. She grew up in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh, with her parents, her brother Robert, and her grandmother, Annie Amps Reeder, who had been the sole survivor of her family of the 1889 Johnstown flood. After graduating high school, Nancy attended the Pinkerton Business School, where she was trained as a secretary, and first worked for the Allegheny School District. At the age of 21 she moved to Philadelphia with a friend, and went to work as secretary at the University of Pennsylvania. It was while living in Philadelphia that she met her beloved husband, Barry Montgomery, then a student at Jefferson Medical College. Nancy and Barry were married on June 28, 1958, and enjoyed a close and loving relationship for more than 60 years, until Barry’s death in October 2018. Nancy was a caring and supportive wife, loving mother, and devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. While raising her children, she also worked in her husband’s medical practice and managed the office for years. Later she worked as an administrator at the Isolite Corporation in Berwyn. Nancy had a sharp mind, a joyful spirt and a quick wit. She was also a woman of deep and abiding faith. Raised in the United Church of Christ, in which her brother became an ordained minister, Nancy joined the Bala Cynwyd United Methodist Church after her marriage. There she and Barry raised their family, and were active for many years; after the closure of that church, they became members of Ardmore UMC. In addition to filling various roles in her church, Nancy also volunteered for many years at the annual Devon Horse Show, which benefited Bryn Mawr Hospital. Nancy is survived by her daughter Ann Campagna of Kennett Square; daughter Susan (Joseph) DiPaolo of Wayne; and son John (Cory) of Wildwood, Missouri; grandchildren Matthew (Daisy) Campagna, Steven Campagna and Michael (Stephanie) Campagna; Christina (Eric) Rutenbar, Laura DiPaolo and Timothy DiPaolo; Jack, Beth and Tom Montgomery; great-grandchildren Natalie, Jordyn, and Sam. “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” (Psalm 73:26) Frank C. Videon Funeral Home [email protected]
Published in Main Line Media News on Feb. 24, 2019