Nancy Robinson Bull, 94, of Pinehurst NC, formerly of Bryn Mawr died peacefully at home on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on December 25, 1924, a daughter of Richard E and Joy (Douglas) Robinson. She was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Nancy married the late Eugene S. Gray and bore his children before beginning a thirty-eight-year profession selling residential real estate on Philadelphia’s Main Line. Her career was highlighted by numerous industry and corporate awards presented by Roach Bros Realtors, The Main Line Board of Realtors and other professional organizations. She was a decades long member of the Junior League of Philadelphia and a lifelong tennis enthusiast, playing competitively on grass as a member of the Merion Cricket Club in Haverford, PA. Nancy is survived by her devoted husband of 39 years Walter B. Bull, Jr. and her children Randall W. Gray and Terrill R. Gray, both of Florida. Additionally, Nancy is also survived by six grandchildren and several great grandchildren who reside in Florida and Pennsylvania. Donations may be made to The Village Chapel Building Fund, 10 Azalea Way, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst and online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Sept. 8, 2019