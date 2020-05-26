Nicholas Patruno, Ph.D., of Paoli, PA passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in his home on Sunday, May 24. He was 78. Born in Giovinazzo, Italy, Nick was the son of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Sollecito) Patruno. In 1954, Nick immigrated to the United States with his mother and sister, Vincenza (Patruno) Lavista, of Chesapeake, VA, aboard the RMS Queen Elizabeth. In 1960, Nick graduated from Newtown High School in Queens, NY. That summer, he worked at the Horn & Hardart Automat in New York City, where he met a fellow co-worker, Edwina Baron, who became the love of his life. They were married in 1966. He continued his education at City College of New York, where he was the goalkeeper on the men’s soccer team. He graduated in 1964 with a bachelor’s degree in Romance Languages. Nick earned his Ph.D. in Philosophy from Rutgers University in 1973. Dr. Patruno began his teaching career at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA. He taught there for two years, before accepting a faculty position with Bryn Mawr College in Bryn Mawr, PA. From 1969 to 2008, he was professor of Italian and Chair of the Italian Department. “Profesore Patruno,” as he was known to students, devoted his work as an academic to 19 th - and 20 th -century Italian literature. He has published many works on various Italian authors and is regarded as the foremost expert on the life and legacy of Primo Levi, the Italian author and Holocaust survivor. His book, Understanding Primo Levi, was the culmination of his dedicated research and work. Dr. Patruno’s work was supported by the American Philosophical Society. He also was recognized by the American Institute for Italian Culture for “outstanding teaching at the college level”. He served as Director of the Bryn Mawr College/University of Pennsylvania Summer Institute in Florence, Italy for more than 20 years. He appeared on NBC’s Today Show to discuss Levi’s life and impact on society. Dr. Patruno was a favorite professor of many students at Bryn Mawr, where he is remembered as kind, patient, funny, thoughtful and dedicated to instilling in his students a love for Italy – its language, culture, food and, of course, la dolce vita. Nick was a gregarious and generous man who enjoyed tennis, badminton, soccer, Italian wine, a good debate, a good laugh and, most of all, his beloved family. In his retirement, he spent countless hours on soccer and softball fields, in gymnasiums and school auditoriums and in recital halls to show his loving support of the eight grandchildren he adored. Nick is survived by his wife of 54 years, Edwina (Baron); his son Joseph and his wife, Megan, and their children: Nicholas (20), Caroline (18) and Daniel (15) of Allentown, PA; his daughter, Michelle, and her husband, David Blumer, and their children: Ava (18), Elena (16) and Audrey (11) of Villanova, PA; and his son Luciano and his wife, Beth, and their children: Edward (12) and Annie (10) of Conshohocken, PA. He is also survived by his sister, Vincenza (Patruno) Lavista, of Chesapeake, VA; his niece, Mariapia Antzoulis, and her husband, Ted, of Chesapeake, VA; his nephew, Anthony Lavista, and his wife Wanda of Nesconset, NY; his sister-in-law, Ruth Lavagnino of Brooklyn, NY and his niece, Doria Lavagnino, of Brooklyn, NY. He also is survived by loving great-nieces and great-nephews, and many dear friends whom he also considered as his family. A mass will take place in the near future when we can again join with family and friends to celebrate Nick’s life. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Moore, Snear and Ruggiero in Conshohocken, PA. Please check the online obituary at www.msrfh.com for updated service information. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bryn Mawr College, Department of Italian, 101 North Merion Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010.
Published in Main Line Media News from May 26 to May 31, 2020.