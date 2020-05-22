Oscar Rojas Morelli unexpectedly passed away of cardiac arrest at Bryn Mawr Hospital on Saturday night, May 9th, 2020 at 52 years of age. He was the beloved father of Rio Eisley (14) and Emerson Leland (12), fiancé of Tracy Lynn Butler-Montrella and step-dad to Mason Joseph Montrella (15) and Logan Butler Montrella (13). Oscar was a Tico, born on January 27, 1968 and raised in San Jose, Costa Rica, the son of Maria Del Carmen “Nona” Morelli Guillen and Jose Alberto Rojas Montero, and step-son to Alberto “Tito” Brenes Saenz. Oscar frequently visited relatives in the Los Angeles, CA area throughout his childhood and eventually moved permanently to the U.S. as a teenager to live with them after high school. Oscar worked as a Pharmacy Technician while attending California State University - Northridge, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology/MicroBiology. In 2000, Oscar began working for Merck & Co., Inc. as a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative in Los Angeles, then held Executive Hospital Representative positions in Seattle, Washington and Scottsdale, Arizona before moving to North Wales, PA to work in Merck’s West Point and Upper Gwynedd locations in 2011. He held various positions including a Coordinator in Global Expert Management Services, a Consultant in Learning & Development, and most recently a Promotion Manager with the Oncology franchise. Oscar would have proudly celebrated his 20 year anniversary working for Merck in June of this year. Growing up in Costa Rica, Oscar was a highly competitive tennis player and an avid footballer. In college, he played American football. As an adult in the U.S., he was an aggressive soccer goal keeper, nicknamed Ozzie, where he enjoyed playing in competitive Co-Ed and Men’s leagues, most recently at YSC Sports in Wayne, PA. He religiously worked-out by lifting weights 5 days a week. He was very athletic and the picture of good health. Oscar was a die-hard LA Raiders football fan. He also enjoyed relaxing by watching episodes of Seinfeld and spending time with Tracy doing “anything”. Over the last 7 years, Oscar was an active member of the Radnor Township community where he coached Pop Warner Youth football and assisted in coaching Radnor Youth lacrosse, both sports his son Emerson plays. Coaching sports was his favorite hobby. Oscar was a wonderful man who was dedicated to his children as well as making a positive impact on his step-children and all the kids he coached. Oscar considered himself to be a passionate and disciplined person who was blessed with a good life. He was vocal about his gratitude and embodied the Costa Rican mentality of “Pura Vida”. He will forever be remembered for his happy attitude, witty sense of humor, incredibly handsome good-looks, great smile and most importantly, his kindness. Oscar is also survived by his sister Giselle Rojas Morelli and ex-wife Alicia Chetakian (the mother of his children) as well as Aunt Maria “Maru” Eugenia Morelli Calvo, Uncle Santiago “Pops” Calvo, and cousins Carolina Calvo-Betdashtoo, Santiago “Sonny” Calvo, Ingrid Calvo, and Eugenia “Geni” Calvo (preceded in death) whom he lived with for many years in Los Angeles, California. We are devastated to lose you. We love you and miss you tremendously. Pura Vida Oscar, until we meet again in heaven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Oscar Morelli Family Fund 184 Wentworth Lane Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS



