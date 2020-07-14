1/1
Patricia Ann Whittle-Miller
Patricia Ann Whittle was born April 12,1932 in Bronxville, New York. The eldest daughter of Clifford and Therma Whittle, Patricia was 88 years old when she died on July 05, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Harvey Miller, her sister Margaret Merrick, her children: George Taussig, Janice Taussig, William Taussig, Gregory Taussig and by 7 grandchildren. Patty was a member of the National Honor Society and graduated from Eastchester High School. She earned her master’s degree in mathematics from Hunter College. Patty taught high school and inspired her students to go on to college. She was an avid reader and book club member. Patty loved to play golf and card games. Athletic and smart, she excelled in all these. In fact, at age 85 she scored her first “Hole-In-One”. Patty was known at the golf club as “Eagle-Eye-Pat” because she could sink long puts and won many contests. “Aim for the back of the hole” she would exclaim. Patty was gregarious and enjoyed lively conversation, music and dancing. Her laugh, shared by her sisters, was quite the “show-stopper”. And when they all got together it was a roaring good time. Patty was a beautiful, smart, lovely woman with a charming smile and a special sparkle that will long be remembered. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. Patty will be dearly missed. May she rest in peace.

Published in Main Line Media News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
