We wish to extend our sincere condolences to the entire Gallagher family.
Sincerely,
Marie and Richard Basso
Patricia “Patti” Marie Gallagher (nee Doran) passed away on June 9, 2020 peacefully at her home with her family in Bala Cynwyd, PA. She was 69 years old. Patti was born on October 31, 1950 in Bryn Mawr, PA to the late Thomas and Gertrude (DeFelice) Doran. On November 5, 1971 she married Patrick Joseph Gallagher III. They were happily married for over 48 years and raised three daughters. Patti was a devoted mother and a loving grandmother to her grandson, Gabriel. She is survived by her husband, Patrick, her daughters, Andrea Doran Gallagher, Rachel McKee (Gallagher) Lender (Carl Lender), and Megan DeFelice Gallagher as well as her sister Dolores Venafra (Anthony DiMassa). Patti was a dedicated bookkeeper for many years to multiple local volunteer fire companies and non-profits, Narberth Ambulance as well as the Fireman’s Relief Association. She enjoyed volunteering her time at her children’s school, the church and at fund-raising events for multiple charitable organizations. Most of all, she loved spending time at the family’s home in the Poconos. Patti took pleasure in long walks around the lake with her husband and beloved dog, Gus. She loved cooking and spending time with her family. She relished learning; she treasured a good book and was very competitive while watching Jeopardy. Dr. Suess was one of Patti’s favorite authors. His simple text, spoke real truth and told the meaning of a compassionate, educated, simple, fun filled life…which Patti lived. “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the places you’ll go.” – Dr. Seuss A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:15 AM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Matthias Church on Bryn Mawr Ave. in Bala Cynwyd. There will be a visitation prior to the mass starting at 9:30 AM. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Penn Memory Center at 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Funeral arrangements by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ardmore. www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published in Main Line Media News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.