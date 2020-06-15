Patricia Marie "Patti" Gallagher
1950 - 2020
Patricia “Patti” Marie Gallagher (nee Doran) passed away on June 9, 2020 peacefully at her home with her family in Bala Cynwyd, PA. She was 69 years old. Patti was born on October 31, 1950 in Bryn Mawr, PA to the late Thomas and Gertrude (DeFelice) Doran. On November 5, 1971 she married Patrick Joseph Gallagher III. They were happily married for over 48 years and raised three daughters. Patti was a devoted mother and a loving grandmother to her grandson, Gabriel. She is survived by her husband, Patrick, her daughters, Andrea Doran Gallagher, Rachel McKee (Gallagher) Lender (Carl Lender), and Megan DeFelice Gallagher as well as her sister Dolores Venafra (Anthony DiMassa). Patti was a dedicated bookkeeper for many years to multiple local volunteer fire companies and non-profits, Narberth Ambulance as well as the Fireman’s Relief Association. She enjoyed volunteering her time at her children’s school, the church and at fund-raising events for multiple charitable organizations. Most of all, she loved spending time at the family’s home in the Poconos. Patti took pleasure in long walks around the lake with her husband and beloved dog, Gus. She loved cooking and spending time with her family. She relished learning; she treasured a good book and was very competitive while watching Jeopardy. Dr. Suess was one of Patti’s favorite authors. His simple text, spoke real truth and told the meaning of a compassionate, educated, simple, fun filled life…which Patti lived. “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the places you’ll go.” – Dr. Seuss A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:15 AM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Matthias Church on Bryn Mawr Ave. in Bala Cynwyd. There will be a visitation prior to the mass starting at 9:30 AM. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Penn Memory Center at 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Funeral arrangements by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ardmore. www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Matthias Church
JUN
19
Funeral Mass
10:15 AM
St. Matthias Church
Funeral services provided by
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610.642.7954
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
We wish to extend our sincere condolences to the entire Gallagher family.
Sincerely,
Marie and Richard Basso
Marie and Richard Basso
Friend
June 13, 2020
Patti always hosted the best family reunions, ever, in Jim Thorpe, PA. We will sorely miss her.
Party with the angels, Patti
Carl and Marian Patey
Family
June 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Miss you Megan , I am so sorry to hear about your mom ❤
Diane Allman
June 12, 2020
It was a pleasure to know Patti and spend time with her! Rest easy my friend. My thoughts and prayers to the Gallagher family.
Kathy MacFarland-Cunnane
Friend
June 12, 2020
Our sympathy goes out to Pat and the family, I will remember Patti fondly. She had a great laugh, a great sense of humor, and always made people feel she cared what they thought and felt. I also recall from summer games so long ago Patti could smack a whiffle ball.
Bern McKee
Family
June 12, 2020
The Barker Family, was deeply saddened to hear of Pattis passing! She was our Bookkeeper for several years.

She will be sorely missed!

We will keep her, and the Gallagher Family in our Prayers.
Helen Barker Romano
June 12, 2020
To the Venafra and Gallagher Families,

Patti was a wonderful person, talented and loving, and I know that you and your families have suffered a great loss. We hope that your families can find some comfort in your many special memories of Patti and in the thought of the happy years you shared.

With Sincere Sympathy
Helen Saracina
Acquaintance
