Pauline Horstmann Bell
Pauline Horstmann Bell, wife, mother and community volunteer, died peacefully on Aug. 11th, 2020 at her home in Rosemont from complications associated with lung cancer at the age of 78. Beloved wife of the late A. Richard Bell, Jr. and dear mother of Polly Alden (Stuart), Arthur R. Bell, III (Ann Renee) and J. Ryan Bell. Also survived by 4 dear grandchildren – Kate and Jack Alden and Richard and Elizabeth Bell – and her siblings Patricia Lynch, Betty Jane Myers, Catherine Conway, Mary Cummings, Francis Horstmann, Richard Horstmann and Teresa Otterbein. Her Funeral Mass is private, but will be livestreamed on Mon. Aug. 17th. at 11 AM on St. John Neumann’s site https://sjnparish.org/ Contributions in her memory can be made to Baker Industries (184 Pennsylvania Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355, 610-296-9795) or St. John Neumann Church (380 Highland Ln, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, 610-525-3100). Chadwick & McKinney FH www.chadwickmckinney.com

Published in Main Line Media News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Live streamed @ St. John Neumann's site https://sjnparish.org/
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
Our condolances to the family! There are not enough words to comfort one when you loose a loved one. However, take peace in the fond memories you will cherish for a lifetime.
Anthony Belfiglio
Friend
August 13, 2020
Sheila Wallace
August 13, 2020
Meredith Haab
August 13, 2020
Pauline was always a bright ray of joy and kindness. We will all miss her.
Laura Gregg
Friend
