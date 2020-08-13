Pauline Horstmann Bell, wife, mother and community volunteer, died peacefully on Aug. 11th, 2020 at her home in Rosemont from complications associated with lung cancer at the age of 78. Beloved wife of the late A. Richard Bell, Jr. and dear mother of Polly Alden (Stuart), Arthur R. Bell, III (Ann Renee) and J. Ryan Bell. Also survived by 4 dear grandchildren – Kate and Jack Alden and Richard and Elizabeth Bell – and her siblings Patricia Lynch, Betty Jane Myers, Catherine Conway, Mary Cummings, Francis Horstmann, Richard Horstmann and Teresa Otterbein. Her Funeral Mass is private, but will be livestreamed on Mon. Aug. 17th. at 11 AM on St. John Neumann’s site https://sjnparish.org/
Contributions in her memory can be made to Baker Industries (184 Pennsylvania Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355, 610-296-9795) or St. John Neumann Church (380 Highland Ln, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, 610-525-3100). Chadwick & McKinney FH www.chadwickmckinney.com