Peter C. D'Antonio
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter C. D’Antonio passed away Tuesday June 16, 2020. He was born April 29, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York, son of Peter and Marie (Tamburello) D’Antonio. He leaves behind his spouse, and partner of 36 years, Joseph M. Borraccini. He is also survived by his sister, Josephine D’Antonio, nephew, Joseph DiLorenzo, niece Gina Sewter (Jeffrey), nephew Peter DiLorenzo (Rhonda Edl), 2 great nephews, Joseph and John DiLorenzo and great nieces Abigail and Katie DiLorenzo. Peter was a graduate of St. Joseph’s University with a Bachelor Degree in Accounting and served in the National Guard during the Vietnam War. He was employed for 30 years at the Inglis House where he was Business Manager and volunteered for many resident functions and was dearly loved by the residents. He retired from Inglis house to join his partner at their antique business, (Joseph and Peter Antiques) in Devon until they retired in September 2010. Funeral arrangements will be private, any donations should be made in his name to the Alzheimers Foundation, 322 Eighth Ave, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Main Line Media News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved