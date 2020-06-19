Peter C. D’Antonio passed away Tuesday June 16, 2020. He was born April 29, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York, son of Peter and Marie (Tamburello) D’Antonio. He leaves behind his spouse, and partner of 36 years, Joseph M. Borraccini. He is also survived by his sister, Josephine D’Antonio, nephew, Joseph DiLorenzo, niece Gina Sewter (Jeffrey), nephew Peter DiLorenzo (Rhonda Edl), 2 great nephews, Joseph and John DiLorenzo and great nieces Abigail and Katie DiLorenzo. Peter was a graduate of St. Joseph’s University with a Bachelor Degree in Accounting and served in the National Guard during the Vietnam War. He was employed for 30 years at the Inglis House where he was Business Manager and volunteered for many resident functions and was dearly loved by the residents. He retired from Inglis house to join his partner at their antique business, (Joseph and Peter Antiques) in Devon until they retired in September 2010. Funeral arrangements will be private, any donations should be made in his name to the Alzheimers Foundation, 322 Eighth Ave, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published in Main Line Media News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 28, 2020.