Peter Morgan Schriber, 47, of Allentown, PA, succumbed to complications from Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma on Oct. 28, 2020. Peter lived a life filled with optimism and created lasting friendships along the way. One of his most redeeming attributes was in making those around him feel appreciated; he turned acquaintances into friends by having an open mind and even bigger heart. He was very loyal to his family, friends, co-workers and employees and was known to lend a hand whenever he could. Born and raised in Newtown Square and Haverford, Peter graduated from The Haverford School in 1991 and graduated Connecticut College in 1997. Peter took to the Philadelphia restaurant world, first managing several restaurants in Olde City and Northern Liberties before branching out to start his own establishments. He thrived then, making many memories with old and new friends while finding himself professionally. Peter trained to become a wilderness EMT in the mid-2000’s and began a new career in risk Management, working for AG Administrators of King of Prussia until his untimely death. A lover of outdoor sports such as running, hiking, biking and especially skiing, he was actively involved with the Adaptive Ski Program at Jack Frost Mountain. Peter savored his January ski vacations with friends from Haverford and college in a tradition begun in the late 1990’s. He loved to cook, loved great meals himself and enjoyed a drink on more than one occasion. His spirit lives in his wife Christina’s heart and those lucky enough to call him either son, brother, grandson, son-in-law, uncle, cousin, nephew, brother-in-law or friend. He is survived by his devoted spouse, Christina Campbell Schriber; his mother Nancy Schriber; father, Rufus Schriber; beloved sister, Margo Wunder and her children Georgia and Spencer; his grandmother Margaret Scudder, his stepmother Kathy Schriber; step-sister, Sarah Schriber and step-brother, Jeffrey. He is sorely missed by his father-in-law Charles Campbell, Christina’s siblings’ families and his fur child Nora Schriber. Peter is pre-deceased by his grandfather George Scudder, his brother-in-law Kurt Wunder and mother-in-law, Jeanette Campbell, who was known to love Peter as if he were her own. During these unprecedented times, Peter’s loved ones have elected to celebrate his life safely and privately. In 2021, there will be formal “Celebration of Life,” for Peter. In the interim, tributes to Peter are being collected at http://forevermissed.com/peter-schriber
In lieu of flowers, family members ask that people consider donating to causes which were near and dear to Peter such as The Adaptive Ski Program at Jack Frost via Camp Cranium at http://campcranium.org
and The Lymphoma Research Foundation at http://support.lymphoma.org/goto/peter-schriber
.