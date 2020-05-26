Philip Lichtenberg, Professor Emeritus at Bryn Mawr College and Co-Founder and Faculty Member of the Gestalt Institute of Philadelphia, Passed away peacefully and naturally on May 22, 2020 at Kendal at Longwood in Kennet Square, PA. Dr. Lichtenberg was born in Schenectady, N.Y. on October 1, 1926. He grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana excelling in basketball at South Side High School. After attending Rose Polytechnic Institute and Indiana University while in the U.S. Army Air Corps, he served in post WW 2 Germany as a sergeant in the cryptography section. He completed his BS, MA and PhD degrees at Western Reserve University (now CWRU) in Cleveland. Dr Lichtenberg taught at the Bryn Mawr College Graduate School of Social Work from 1961 to 1996 and at GTIP from its founding in 1984 until 2011. He lived in Radnor Township from 1961 until 2003, when he and his wife Elsa moved to Kendal at Longwood. He was a member of many professional associations, he was a longtime supporter of the Federation of American Scientists, Union of Concerned Scientists, and the Association for Union Democracy. A practicing psychotherapist, Dr Lichtenberg published six books and many articles. His other interests included club badminton, hiking, music and theater. Dr. Lichtenberg is predeceased by his wife of nearly 70 years Elsa (Russell). He is survived by his four sons and their families: Erik R. (Carol) of Takoma Park, MD; Andrew A. (Debora) of Easton, PA, Thomas P. (Betsy) of La Honda, CA and Peter A. (Debra) of Farmington, MI, as well as eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Gifts may be made to Bryn Mawr College at Dr Lichtenberg’s request. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.



