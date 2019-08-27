|
|
Philippus Miller III - October 14, 1960 - August 10, 2019
Phil graduated from The Haverford School, Haverford, PA class of 1978 and received a BS degree from Cornell University School of Hotel Administration, Ithaca, NY class of 1983. He served as the Cornell Hotel School's Director of Alumni Affairs for over a decade and then went on to found a hospitality executive search firm. He was also Senior Managing Director at Paramount Lodging Advisors, a hotel brokerage firm. Phil was a devoted Cornellian, had a lifelong passion for music, and was a singing member and a president of the Cornell Glee club. He was a lifelong member of Delta Chi Fraternity and an active member of The Society of the Cincinnati, the nation's oldest patriotic organization. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Yasamin Miller of Lansing, NY, mother Sally W. Miller of Bryn Mawr, PA, brother Caleb Miller of San Rafael, CA, stepson Cyrus DiCiccio of Palo Alto, CA, and is preceded in death by his father Philippus Miller Jr. A memorial service will be held at Sage Chapel, Cornell University on August 30th. To honor his life, memorial contributions may be sent to the Cornell Hotel Society by mailing a check to: Cornell Hotel Society, c/o Susan Boyle-Wood, 1670 Beulah Road, Vienna, VA 22182. Please note "Philippus Miller III Memorial Fund" on the check.
Published in Main Line Media News on Sept. 1, 2019