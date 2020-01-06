|
Phoebe Harding Davis, a resident of the Waverly Heights retirement community in Gladwyne, died peacefully on December 22, seven months past her 103rd birthday. Mrs. Davis had lived at Waverly Heights for just short of 25 years. As an accomplished cook, she chaired its food committee for many years. She was predeceased in 1999 by her husband, William P. Davis III, a career Philadelphia banker, with whom she shared a practical and realistic approach to life, innumerable friends, and a love of golf and world travel. She is survived by a son, Henry A. Davis, of Washington, DC, and eight nieces and nephews. Among her civic activities, Mrs. Davis was a trustee of the United Fund of Greater Philadelphia, predecessor of the United Way; a member of the Women’s Committee of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; and a member of the Gardeners Garden Club. She was a graduate of Miss Wright’s School in Bryn Mawr. Mrs. Davis lived for her family and friends. She was loved by Waverly Heights fellow residents and staff members, and set an example for everyone with her never-failing cheerfulness and gratitude. A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, February 12, at 3:00 PM, at St. Christopher’s Church, 226 Righters Mill Road, Gladwyne, followed by a 4:00 PM time for sharing of memories and reception Waverly Heights, 1400 Waverly Road, Gladwyne. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Christopher’s Church (saintchristophers.org). STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on Jan. 12, 2020