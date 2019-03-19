Home

Randall W. Bell, M.D. “Randy”, age 81, on March 15, 2019 of Wayne, PA. and Rehoboth Beach DE formerly of Beaufort S.C. and Naples Fl. A retired Brigadier General – U.S. Army. Husband of the late Maryanne (nee Gallagher) and brother of the late Denis Bell. Survived by his 5 children Randall (Terri), Deborah Bell, Kevin (Kim), Thomas (Jodi), and James (Beth) Bell, also 13 grandchildren and 1 Great-grandson Wyatt, and his sister Judith Bell. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Visitation on Saturday March 23rd from 9 – 10:15 Am at St. Katharine of Siena Church 108 S. Aberdeen Ave. Wayne, PA. 19087 Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Inurnment – West Point Cemetery at a later date. Contributions in Randall’s memory may be made to s at https://supportwoundedwarriorproject.org ARR: DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES www.danjolell.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 24, 2019
