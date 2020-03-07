|
Raymond Harry Kraftson, an accomplished attorney and businessman who lived most of his life in Bala Cynwyd and Villanova, PA, died peacefully on February 21st, 2020 at the age of 79 in West Chester, PA. Ray, to his friends, and Randy, to his family, was born on June 20th, 1940 in Drexel Hill, PA to Harry and Elisabeth Kraftson and was the eldest of six (Judith Ann, Timothy, Meredith, Constance and Claudia). He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Marguerite, nee Knewstub, of Devon, PA; four children, Donald (Ann) Kraftson, Marguerite Kraftson, Audrey Kraftson and Michele (Brian) Griffin; and three grand-children, Brooke and Charles Kraftson and Cecilia Sikdar. Ray was a member of the first graduating class of the Delaware County Christian School, where his father was President of the Board. He earned his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and J.D. from the College of William and Mary, Marshall Wythe School of Law where he was Editor of the Law Review. He began his career as a trial attorney at the Securities and Exchange Commission and then joined the Philadelphia law firm of Ringe, Peet and Mason. He moved to in-house counsel roles at Monsanto, Life Assurance Company of Pennsylvania, INA (now CIGNA) and Safeguard Scientifics where he was General Counsel and Secretary. He served as General Counsel and raised capital for Safeguard’s portfolio company, Novell, which changed computing worldwide through technology contributing to the emergence of local area networks (LANs). Ray finished his career as a businessman and entrepreneur, initially as President of Ailes Communications where he had previously served on the board for 15 years during which time Ailes guided the successful political campaigns of George H.W. Bush, Margaret Thatcher and many U.S. Senators and Governors. Ray also founded Ariane Capital Partners, growing it into a top ten private fund placement agent. He served on the boards of numerous other companies including Hoffman Surgical in Conshohocken, PA and particularly enjoyed his board associations with The Baldwin School, Gladwyne Montessori School and InFaith. He was a long-standing member of the Philadelphia Club and the Merion Cricket Club where he enjoyed dancing on the porch with his wife and three daughters. Business colleagues knew Ray for his compelling arguments, bow ties, colorful suspenders, precisely folded pocket squares and speedy driving to meetings. While Ray certainly enjoyed travel in fast cars, he loved long trips on trains and would coordinate his travel around their schedules. He was a gentleman, a voracious reader and Civil War buff. Ray’s Christian faith was exhibited by his dedication to St. David’s Episcopal Church, where his father-in-law, John Knewstub, had served as Rector for many years. Ray was a member of the vestry, Junior Warden, Property and Capital Campaign Chairman and influential in recruiting St. David’s current Rector, Frank Allen. A skilled mechanic and race car driver, he could be found in his garage listening to classical music while preparing his antique/classic/race cars, motorcycles and boats for his next adventure. During the early 70’s, he piloted his MGB to many Sports Car Club of America wins, lap records and three top-three finishes at the SCCA National Championship Runoffs at Road Atlanta. Ray restored four antique Chris Craft mahogany speed boats powering them with modern engines. He loved surprising other boats on Lake Winnipesaukee, NH where he cherished vacation time with his family. In his later years, he could be seen (and heard) in his 1955 MGTF which he had restored specifically for a three-month tour of Europe in 1972 with his wife and son. A service celebrating Ray’s life will be held at 9:15am on Saturday, March 7th at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Wayne, PA. Donations in Ray’s memory can be made to St. David’s Church at stdavidschurch.org/giving.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 8, 2020