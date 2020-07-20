Raymond M. Scannapieco passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his residence in King of Prussia, PA. He was 85. Mr. Scannapieco received his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Drexel University. He worked as a Project Manager and Mechanical Engineer for various companies including GE Aerospace Division in King of Prussia, Septa and Conrail in Philadelphia, and retired as an inspector for Bryn Mawr Trust. Raymond was an active member of Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia, where he was an Eucharistic Minister and a Lector. He enjoyed sailing and cars, especially Mustangs. Raymond was known for feeding all the family dogs’ food they were not supposed eat. He was a famous storyteller and was always making people laugh. Raymond’s #1 priority was his wife, children and grandchildren--his family always came first. Born in Philadelphia, PA on January 20, 1935, he was a son of the late Joseph V. and Rachael E. (Pascucci) Scannapieco; and the husband of the late Anna J. (Esposito) Scannapieco, who died in 2003. Surviving is his loving family including his son, Raymond G. (Judy) Scannapieco; three daughters: Helene M. Ridgwell, Denise A. Catullo (Alessandro Corona) and Caroline G. (Justin) Oppelaar; four grandchildren: Thomas, Bella, Lilly and Anna; brother-in-law Joseph, Tozzi; and his significant other, Ruth Varga. He was preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Tozzi. Funeral services and interment will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Raymond’s memory to Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com