|
|
Rebecca “Penny” Hurley made her last, gentle gesture on April 3, 2020, signing off on a life lived with inexhaustible humor, grace and kindness. She passed peacefully, in the home of her loyal friend Cookie, while she slept. The world became a little brighter on June 7, 1947 in Rosemont, Pa, with the birth of Rebecca Rose Baker. Rebecca was the youngest (and only) daughter of Henry and Helen Baker. She effortlessly stole the heart of her father and two brothers (Buddy and Joe), who she loved without measure. Loyalty to her family and friends was Penny’s lifelong compass. Penny’s love of family extended to the creation of her own: in 1966, following her graduation from Radnor High School, she married fellow classmate John James Hurley. A year later, they welcomed their first child, Dana Lynn. Over the next 10 years, Penny and John had Jennifer, Elizabeth and Kristen (“Mitty”). Of her many accomplishments, Penny was most proud of her four “girls”. Penny is survived by her husband, her four daughters, six Grandchildren (Rebecca, Caroline, Henry, James, William and Andrew) and two Great Grandchildren (Melody and Lucy). For all the things Penny dreamed of doing, she encouraged and cheered on in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Penny’s joy for life was celebrated in the restaurant she created -- La Fourchette. It became an overnight success and the center-piece of Wayne for over a decade. Anyone who knew Penny knew she possessed magic in her sweet ways and singing voice. Her love of music (anything but Country), movies, a sunny beach, Christmas, pup dogs and a glass of chardonnay were contagious and she filled her home with handmade, handknit everything. She split her fondest times between Villanova and Wayne, PA, California, tropical beaches and Cape May, NJ. Penny faced her hardships and decline, as she did her life, with wit and charisma. She conspired to make others happy through her ability to find positivity and humor in every situation. Her capacity to support her family and friends in good times and especially bad times was foundational. The family is forever in debt to Penny’s caregiver and dear friend, Cynthia “Cookie” Medley. Cookie, thank you for all your help over the past few years. We couldn’t have done it without you. Of all of the difficult things our Mom endured at the end of her life which she did not deserve, she most certainly deserved you. While Penny had a hard time finding the way to her beloved Cape May (despite driving the same route for over 50 years), she always found her way into the heart of everyone who had the good fortune to know her. Her warmth and ability to make a silly joke came naturally. She will be so very, very missed. Maya Angelou said: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Penny made us all feel rooted for, unconditionally. May she now and forever rest in peace. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 12, 2020