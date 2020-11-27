Richard A. Stephens, age 98, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020 at Waters Edge in Palm City, FL. Dick was born in Havertown, PA son of William and Dorothy Stephens and survived by sisters Doris Osborne and Nancy Rowe. He graduated from Haverford High School in 1940 and Penn State University in 1943 with an Industrial Engineering degree. Dick served his country as a U.S. Naval officer in WWII from 1943-1946. As a two- time PA State Amateur, Dick participated in the 1964 US OPEN golf tournament at the Congressional Golf Club in Washington DC. He still holds the record at Oakmont Golf Club in Oakmont, PA, winning the club Championship 8 times, at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA where he holds 6 club Championships and Lost Lakes Golf Club in Stuart, FL with 2 club Championships. Dick also enjoyed playing tennis, following professional football and spending time at the beach with his family. Dick was a successful & highly respected businessman in sales for the steel industry until his retirement in 1987. He was a devoted husband to wife Ada for 65 years and loving father to his four daughters, Gail Maher (Tom), Sandy Whiteside (Jeff), Roberta Mullinax (Eric)and Diane Sylvester (Mark). He will also be missed by his 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Memorial service in Philadelphia will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Dick’s memory to The Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation, 9000 Bay Hill Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819-4999 www.palmerfoundation.org