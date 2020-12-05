1/1
Richard A. Stephens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. Stephens, age 98, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020 at Waters Edge in Palm City, FL. Dick was born in Havertown, PA son of William and Dorothy Stephens and survived by sisters Doris Osborne and Nancy Rowe. He graduated from Haverford High School in 1940 and Penn State University in 1943 with an Industrial Engineering degree. Dick served his country as a U.S. Naval officer in WWII from 1943-1946. As a two- time PA State Amateur, Dick participated in the 1964 US OPEN golf tournament at the Congressional Golf Club in Washington DC. He still holds the record at Oakmont Golf Club in Oakmont, PA, winning the club Championship 8 times, at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA where he holds 6 club Championships and Lost Lakes Golf Club in Stuart, FL with 2 club Championships. Dick also enjoyed playing tennis, following professional football and spending time at the beach with his family. Dick was a successful & highly respected businessman in sales for the steel industry until his retirement in 1987. He was a devoted husband to wife Ada for 65 years and loving father to his four daughters, Gail Maher (Tom), Sandy Whiteside (Jeff), Roberta Mullinax (Eric)and Diane Sylvester (Mark). He will also be missed by his 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Memorial service in Philadelphia will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Dick’s memory to The Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation, 9000 Bay Hill Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819-4999 www.palmerfoundation.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Main Line Media News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved