Richard E. Bowers, age 91, of Paoli, PA. passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019. Richard, known as “Dick” by his friends and colleagues, was a loving husband, father and a mentor to many. Dick is survived by his first love and wife Nancy Anne B. for 66 years and their children, Joan Pearce (New Seabury Mass.), Barbara Bigford (Paoli, PA.), Richard Bowers, Jr. (Natick, Mass.) Michael Bowers (Malvern, PA.), Susan Demski (Newtown Square, PA.). Also 12 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Daylesford Abbey, 220 South Valley Rd. Paoli, PA. 19301-1900, and immediately following Mass a funeral procession to Calvary Cemetery in Conshohocken, PA. Visitation is open from 9:00-9:45 Saturday morning prior to Mass at the Abbey. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Daylesford Abbey at the above address or at www. Daylesford.org
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 14, 2019