Richard Rieser Bright passed away on June 12, 2019, at the age of 98. He was one of the kindest men you could ever meet. He and his wife Harriet (Happy) were married for 61 years before she died in 2011. They were both long-time residents of Wayne and proud graduates of Radnor High School. Like his father, brother and son, Richard was also a loyal alumnus of Lehigh University where he majored in industrial engineering, was captain of the fencing team and a member of the Chi Phi fraternity. He completed the ROTC program and was activated immediately after graduation, serving as an officer in the 10th Armored Division in France, Belgium and Germany during World War II. After the war, he was hired as an engineer by General Electric. He went on to work as a sales engineer for the Pennsylvania Crusher Company, for the Masoneilan Regulator Company and for Eastern Controls which became a leading provider of manufacturing process and control equipment. Wayne Presbyterian Church was an important part of his life. During his eighty-five years as a member of the church, he taught Sunday School, served as a deacon and an elder, participated in the job counseling program, volunteered as a driver for senior citizens who needed transportation, and was a member of the committee that organized a celebration for the 100th anniversary of the sanctuary. He was also a Friend of the Wayne Oratorio Society. Richard shared his wife’s commitment to public education, filling terms on the School Board and the School Authority. Some youth of yore will remember him as their Little League coach. He was a regular on the tennis courts at Martins Dam and almost unbeatable at horseshoes on the beach at Avalon. His prowess as a sailor, a singer and a golfer was a little sketchier, although he was enthusiastic about all of those activities. True to his name, he was an optimist who always looked on “the bright side.” He focused on the good in people. He was loved and respected for his thoughtfulness, his sense of humor, and his humility. His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were among his biggest fans. He and Happy were actively involved in their lives, fostering close relationships with and among them, encouraging individual interests, celebrating successes, teaching them how to deal with disappointments and serving as powerful role models. Richard is survived by his daughter Heidi (Butler) and her husband Larry, his son Richard and his wife Janet, granddaughters Megan, Brittany, Tiffany, Ariel, Tamara and Rachel and their spouses, ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson Andrew, by his parents Jacob and Clara (Rieser) Bright, and by his brother James. A short graveside service will be held at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 20. A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. on July 11 at Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 East Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, Pennsylvania 19087. Those who would like to remember Richard with a gift could do so through an act of kindness or a contribution to Wayne Presbyterian Church, Lehigh University or a . R Strunk Funeral Home, 400 Main Street Phoenixville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at rstrunkfuneralhome.com
Published in Main Line Media News on June 23, 2019