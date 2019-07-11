|
Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Richard Charles Murry of Lancaster County, formerly of Villanova, PA, passed away on July 2, 2019 at age 64. He will be remembered for his wicked sense of humor, fierce loyalty, and quiet kindness. He lived for his family, whom he treasured, and will be missed more than words can express. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Shauna Murry (née Francis), and children and grandchildren: Amy, Brent, Zoe, and Emilia Cohen; Laura, Luke, Lydia and Lee Walker; and Ian Murry. A private memorial will be held for his family. Donations to the ALS Association (alsa.org) in his memory are requested in lieu of flowers.
Published in Main Line Media News on July 21, 2019