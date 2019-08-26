|
Richard H. Gallagher, formerly of Newtown Square, PA and recent resident of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away peacefully Monday, June 24, 2019 following a brief illness. He was 89 years young! Richard was a loving husband, devoted father, loving and loyal brother and friend to many. Born in 1930, Richard grew up in Chicago, Ill., the middle of three sons of Mercedes (Hackett) and George C. Gallagher. After graduating with an Accounting degree from the University of Illinois, Richard entered the accounting profession with Touche, Ross, Bailey & Smart in Chicago. Richard rose through the ranks at TRB&S, and was promoted to Partner in 1969 with a move to the Philadelphia office. Richard remained with the firm, now known as Deloitte, for the remainder of his storied career. Among his many professional accomplishments, Richard was Director of Audit Operations and Director of Professional Standards Review. Upon his retirement in 1992, Richard enjoyed travel and golf with his bride of sixty one years, Dorothy W. Gallagher. Richard is survived by his wife, Dorothy, currently residing in HHI, and their five children and spouses: Donna Scholar of Davison, MI; Mary Heath (Jeff) of McLean, VA; Patricia Corcoran (Sean) of Marietta, GA; Michael Gallagher (Anne) of Chattanooga, TN; Mark Gallagher (Elba) of Marietta, GA. In addition, Richard is survived by nine loving grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Richard is predeceased by his elder brother, George C. Gallagher, and is survived by his younger brother, Robert (Joann) Gallagher of Ware Neck, VA. A funeral Mass was held Friday, June 28th at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hilton Head where Richard was a longtime parishioner. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, August 24, in Hilton Head. In lieu of flowers, the Gallagher family requests donations to either: Hospice Care of the Low Country, Bluffton, SC Or Richard’s favorite charity: The National Shrine of St. Jude Chicago, IL. The Gallagher family is very grateful for the nursing staff at the Hospice Care of the Low Country and to the wonderful caregivers at the Preston Health Center and the Broad Creek Care Center who cared for Richard with kindness, patience and dignity. www.keithfuneral.com.
Published in Main Line Media News on Sept. 1, 2019