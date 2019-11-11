|
|
Richard W. Guenther Aug. 17, 1947-Aug. 11, 2019 Rick Guenther, formerly of Newtown Square, passed away unexpectantly at his home in The Villages, FL August 11, 2019. Rick is predeceased by his parents Mary C and Walter E Guenther of Newtown Square. He is survived by his daughters Kimberly (Arnie), Cheryl (Tim), Tamera, his grandson Kai and his sister Ann (Alex). A memorial service will be held at St Anastasia Church 3301 West Chester Pike Newtown Square on Saturday November 23rd at 10:00. The family will receive guests at 9:15 Memorial donations to The First Tee of Greater Philadelphia 800 Walnut Ln Phila. PA 19128 ([email protected]) would be appreciated.
Published in Main Line Media News on Nov. 17, 2019