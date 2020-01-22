|
Richard Herbert Hughes (“Pat”) of Audubon, PA, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 18, 2020. Pat was born in Reynoldsville, PA, predeceased by his parents, John Henry and Alice Cooper Hughes. Pat served in the U.S. Army Tank Corps from 1944 to 1946 and graduated from Allegheny College in 1948. He continued his education at Northwestern University where he graduated in 1949 with a Master’s degree in Psychology. Pat was married in July of 1950 to his beloved sweetheart Patricia Jeanne Vos and raised two daughters, Jeanne Allyson and Barbara Kay. Pat spent most of his career in administrative and industrial relations with American Viscose Corp,. FMC Corp. and as Vice President of Avtex Fibers which produced rayon and fiber for the aerospace industry. Pat wrote extensive technical works in his field, but still found time to pursue passions like gardening, home repair, and educating the younger generation about life, politics, and financial responsibilities. In his pre and post retirement, he was able to travel the world for business and leisure. Pat was an active volunteer and original founder of the Main Line Unitarian Church and both a local and national non-profits board member. Throughout the years, Pat gave his heart, wisdom, and hard labor to help improve peoples’ homes and lives in his community. His outlook on life was to always have a positive attitude to bring positive results. Pat will be remembered by his two daughters; two sons’-in-law, Michael and Matt; grandchild, Kelli and two great grandchildren, Brian and Karrah.
Published in Main Line Media News on Feb. 2, 2020