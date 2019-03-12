|
Richard Earl Welge: With love and sadness Dorothy Welge announces his death on Feb. 25, 2019 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy, 3 godchildren, and many, many wonderful friends. For more than 40 years Dick created and published world-wide custom maps and travel guides. In the beginning these were paper products commissioned primarily by the Pharmaceutical Industry. Later he wrote and published his own travel guides and newsletters on line @ SitesandBites.com, followed by The Welge Travel Report. The travel experience was his lifelong passion. In accordance with his wishes a memorial for him will be held privately. In lieu of flowers those who wish may send a memorial donation to the Lankenau Medical Center Foundation, 100 E. Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, PA 19096, in support of Colorectal Research and/or Cardiovascular Research. STUARD FUNERAL – NEWTOWN SQUARE SIX GENERATIONS SINCE 1822
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 17, 2019