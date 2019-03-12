Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
209 N Newtown Street Rd
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 649-0243
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Welge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Welge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Welge Obituary
Richard Earl Welge: With love and sadness Dorothy Welge announces his death on Feb. 25, 2019 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy, 3 godchildren, and many, many wonderful friends. For more than 40 years Dick created and published world-wide custom maps and travel guides. In the beginning these were paper products commissioned primarily by the Pharmaceutical Industry. Later he wrote and published his own travel guides and newsletters on line @ SitesandBites.com, followed by The Welge Travel Report. The travel experience was his lifelong passion. In accordance with his wishes a memorial for him will be held privately. In lieu of flowers those who wish may send a memorial donation to the Lankenau Medical Center Foundation, 100 E. Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, PA 19096, in support of Colorectal Research and/or Cardiovascular Research. STUARD FUNERAL – NEWTOWN SQUARE SIX GENERATIONS SINCE 1822
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now