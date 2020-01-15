|
|
Ricki Carol Petersen, age 72, died peacefully at her home in Bryn Mawr after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsey, an Atypical Parkinson’s Disease. She was the beloved wife, for 44 years, of Harold Wilson and the mother of Katie Wilson. Ricki met Hank while pursuing graduate studies in Art History at the University of Pennsylvania. She was the owner of Creative Way Needlepoint for 35 years. She had a keen and inquiring mind, loved to travel and had wide and varied interests in the arts. Also, she was, simply the best cook in the world. Ricki is survived by her husband and daughter, her sister, Jody Moore of Sacramento CA, her son-in-law Junio Anthes-Moody of Brattleboro VT, and her cherished granddaughter, Jubilee Anthes. Contributions to Bryn Mawr Beautiful to honor Ricki Petersen would be appreciated. Donations can be mailed to: Bryn Mawr Beautiful, PO Box 10, Bryn Mawr PA 19010.
Published in Main Line Media News on Jan. 26, 2020