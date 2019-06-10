|
Robert S. Forster, Jr., 75, of Wayne passed away on May 27, 2019 following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Bernadette, three children, Gwendolyn (Stephen), Robert III (Ann), and Catherine (Taylor), four grandchildren, and his brother Arthur of King of Prussia. He was a longtime resident of Wayne, having moved here in 1967, and lived in Radnor Township with his family for 52 years. Bob was deeply committed to the Wayne community, and over the years he was involved in the boys and girls youth sports programs, the North Wayne Protective Association, the Radnor Conservancy, and the Wayne Presbyterian Church where he served on many boards and committees throughout his adult life. Bob was a graduate of Villanova University and the University of Pennsylvania School of Law. After completing Law School, he served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and then moved into private practice in Philadelphia for the remainder of his career. Following his retirement in 2015, Bob devoted himself to spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren, gardening, caring for his beloved dog Teddy, and enjoying the pleasures of small town life. A Memorial Service was held on June 1, 2019 at Wayne Presbyterian Church, and contributions in Bob’s name can be made to the Deacon’s Compassion Fund c/o Wayne Presbyterian Church. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on June 16, 2019