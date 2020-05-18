Robert G. Bushey of Wynnewood, PA, died peacefully on May 13, 2020 at Penn Hospice at Rittenhouse. Son of the late James J. Bushey and the late Mary B. Bushey, he was born in Philadelphia PA on January 29, 1966. He was the brother of James J. Bushey, Jr., of Williamsburg, VA and the dear nephew of Marie Bushey of Wynnewood. Robert was a graduate of Lower Merion High School where he was President of the Student Council. He was a graduate of George Washington University. He lived and worked in Harrisburg where he worked as an aide to Senator John Heinz. He later worked in the PA State Dept. of Probation and Parole. Bob was a loving and kind man and will be sadly missed. Funeral service and interment are private for family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory would be appreciated to the Pennsylvania SPCA, 350 Erie Ave., Philadelphia, PA. Funeral arrangements by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ardmore. www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published in Main Line Media News from May 18 to May 24, 2020.