Robert G. Bushey
1966 - 2020
Robert G. Bushey of Wynnewood, PA, died peacefully on May 13, 2020 at Penn Hospice at Rittenhouse. Son of the late James J. Bushey and the late Mary B. Bushey, he was born in Philadelphia PA on January 29, 1966. He was the brother of James J. Bushey, Jr., of Williamsburg, VA and the dear nephew of Marie Bushey of Wynnewood. Robert was a graduate of Lower Merion High School where he was President of the Student Council. He was a graduate of George Washington University. He lived and worked in Harrisburg where he worked as an aide to Senator John Heinz. He later worked in the PA State Dept. of Probation and Parole. Bob was a loving and kind man and will be sadly missed. Funeral service and interment are private for family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory would be appreciated to the Pennsylvania SPCA, 350 Erie Ave., Philadelphia, PA. Funeral arrangements by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ardmore. www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published in Main Line Media News from May 18 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral service
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610.642.7954
May 18, 2020
So sad to learn that Bob is no longer with us. I spent 6 years in homeroom with him in Bala-Cynwyd MS and Lower Merion HS. What a kind and decent man he was ! I think he was the original Young Republican in the 80s. After High School, I did not see Bob for several years but much to my surprise, I ran into him at a concert at The Mann Center. Even though many years had passed, he was still the same great guy he was in High School. He will be missed !-
Christian Boyle
May 16, 2020
Bobs kindness touched so many people. We are all left with fond memories and very fortunate to have witnessed his wonderful attributes. My thoughts and prayers for a peaceful after life.
BettyAnn Constantine
Classmate
May 16, 2020
RIP. You were an outwardly kind and caring person towards all.
Eric Richman
Classmate
May 16, 2020
Bob was truly someone that whoever he came in contact with was left with a positive experience.
My condolences to his family
Neil Kellar
Classmate
May 16, 2020
I am sending my prayers for peace in this difficult time. Rest in peace Bob.
Kathy and Keith Possinger
Kathy Possinger
Friend
May 15, 2020
Bob you were my best friend. I am conflicted in a way, because my deep sorrow and the thought you are no longer here is set off by the knowledge you are assuredly happier now than ever before. I miss you terribly already and I love you so much. I want to say to your Aunt Marie, who I never had the pleasure to meet, that I admire you and I am a bit envious of the love you bestowed upon Bob. You are a wonderful woman. I also grieve for all of the people who loved Bob and can no longer talk to him. But if you close your eyes, you can hear his friendly voice. He was the only person I ever met who everyone loved. God Bless you Bib Bushey

Dan Veerman
Daniel Veerman
Friend
