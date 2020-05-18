Bob you were my best friend. I am conflicted in a way, because my deep sorrow and the thought you are no longer here is set off by the knowledge you are assuredly happier now than ever before. I miss you terribly already and I love you so much. I want to say to your Aunt Marie, who I never had the pleasure to meet, that I admire you and I am a bit envious of the love you bestowed upon Bob. You are a wonderful woman. I also grieve for all of the people who loved Bob and can no longer talk to him. But if you close your eyes, you can hear his friendly voice. He was the only person I ever met who everyone loved. God Bless you Bib Bushey



Dan Veerman

Daniel Veerman

Friend