Tuesday, August 13th, 2019; Robert Gempel, loving husband and father of 3, passed peacefully at the age of 77. Robert (Bob) was born on September 29th, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA to Elmer and Geraldine Gempel. He graduated as President of his Senior Class from Shaler High School in 1959. He went on to Thiel College where he studied Physics and again graduated as President of the Class of 1963. After gaining some work experience he enrolled in a Master’s in Physics program at Wayne State University (WSU). He met the love of his life at WSU, Patricia (Pat) Arthur. They were married March 12th, 1971. He graduated in 1972. Not only did he become a husband in 1971, but a father to 3: Douglas, Kimberly, and Roxanne. After a brief stint with General Electric, Bob was accepted into a Master’s of Science program at Harvard University’s School of Public Health, graduating in 1974. Bob worked in Environmental Science at Harvard SoPH and Duracell until 1981 when he and Pat founded International Health Services (IHS), a medical consulting company, which took them all over the world. 1989 saw the sale of IHS and Bob entered the realm of charitable endeavors. Bob and Pat founded HOPE worldwide, a 4-star non-profit organization, in 1991. HOPE worldwide was originally based in Wayne, PA and under his leadership served more than a million people in over 60 nations. The scope of impact was truly worldwide: homes were built for leprosy patients in India, AIDS orphanages constructed in Africa, a free hospital established in Cambodia. In the United States, HOPE worldwide was a key player in increasing immunization rates in the 1990’s through door-to-door advocacy, and volunteer work was accomplished in most of the major US cities. In Philadelphia, HOPE worldwide’s strongest partners are the Greater Philadelphia Church of Christ and One Day At a Time (ODAAT) - and together have been actively serving the North Philadelphia community since 1993. Bob retired as CEO of HOPE worldwide in 2006 but continued to be dedicated to serving the needy. In light of all his accomplishments, his most meaningful endeavors centered on God and family. Bob and Pat sparked a revival in a small Church of Christ in Boston that grew to meet regularly in the Boston Garden and launched churches around the world. Bob was also patriarch to a large family. He is survived by Pat, his wife of 48 years, his 3 children, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Christine, and brother, David, of Pittsburgh, PA. Robert Gempel was a principled and passionate man. His primary loves were God, his family and those in need. His secondary loves included sailing at Bustins Island in Maine, cars, working in his yard and holding babies. He will be greatly missed. All are welcome to celebrate his life. Two services are planned to celebrate Bob’s life Sunday, September 1st, 2:00 - 4:00 pm Temple Performing Arts Center,1837 North Broad Street,Philadelphia,PA Saturday, September 7th, 11:00 am - 1 pm Boston Church of Christ, 75 Pleasant Street, Arlington, MA Contact: www.GPPC.org for more information Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600.
Published in Main Line Media News on Aug. 25, 2019