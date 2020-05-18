Robert John Rainey, 92, passed away due to natural causes on May 12, 2020, at his home Dizzy Pig Farm in Elverson, PA, surrounded by family. Robert Rainey was born on October 8, 1927, in Philadelphia to Irish immigrants Robert and Mary(Salter) Rainey. He graduated from LaSalle High School as a star football player and matriculated to the University of Pennsylvania to play for the Quakers at Franklin Field. He graduated after a brief detour to serve in the Army in the closing days of WW II in the Pacific Theater. He received his MBA from Drexel University, and had a long career in sales and marketing. Retirement did not suite him, and in his 60’s he began a second 20-year career at The Vanguard Group. He never tired of learning, and shared his love of jazz, art, Irish culture, and Philadelphia Eagles football with all. He loved jokes and humor of all kinds, from Monty Python to Steve Martin to elaborate pranks, one which entailed his offspring throwing a fake pie in his face to test the mettle of a dinner guest. He returned again and again to the writings of Thomas Merton, although he was not able to persuade others of the merits of the Trappist fruitcake he so enjoyed. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Jeanne (Haenn) Rainey, five children: Maura (John), Sheila(Joe), Michael(Holly), Sarah, and Matthew; nine grandchildren, and his sister Peggy Allen. Due to current gathering restrictions, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, we’ll be listening to Steely Dan, Keith Jarrett, Erroll Gardner and the Doobie Brothers as he did and thinking of him. We’ll keep making the Irish scawn recipe passed down from his mom that he made, too. But we won’t put the caraway seeds on despite what the recipe says -- he didn’t like it that way either.



