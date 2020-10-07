Robert (Bob) Joseph Cross, age 70, of Wayne, Pennsylvania passed away suddenly on October 3, 2020. Bob was born on May 24, 1950 in Altoona PA to John and Mary Cross. After earning his Bachelor Degree in Accounting from Villanova University in 1972, Bob, career's in Finance and Accounting spanned decades working in the Philadelphia's entertainment industry at the Spectrum. Bob left the private sector to start his own finance consulting firm where he worked until his untimely death. Bob was an advid cyclist often participating in multitudes of charity rides with his friends. The MS ride was a favorite of his. Key west was favorite vacation spot for us and a great place to ride. Bob also did a leg of the tour de france one year with his biking buddies. Bob leaves a family who loves him dearly and a family of whom he took such precious care. Bob is survived by his wife, Eileen Mc Brearty- Cross, his daughter Erika Cross Nauda, her husband Alex Nauda, and his son Zachary Cross and his wife Kate Cross; five grandchildren: Eli and Winifred Nauda; and Avery, Violet, and Charlotte Cross. Bob is also survived by two sisters, Peggy Laspina and Pat Foose and her husband Jim, and his brother John Cross and his wife Peg. Bob is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place at Saint Monica’s Church in Berwyn, Pennsylvania on Friday, October 9 at 11a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to www.peopleforbikes.org
.