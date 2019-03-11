|
Robert Edward Klimas, age 89, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away at The New Jersey Veteran’s Memorial Home in Vineland, NJ, on Saturday, March 9th, 2019. As a native Pennsylvanian, he was born and raised in Ardmore, and then lived in Penn Wynne, Merion, and Ocean City, NJ, throughout his life. He graduated from West Catholic High School in Philadelphia, PA, and achieved a radiology certification while serving in the United States Army. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and Air Force, drafted in 1948 as a young man living in Ocean City, serving in the 1072nd Hospital Squadron at Fort Meade, MD. He was honorably discharged in 1955 from the United States Air Force. During his career as a radiologist and metallurgist, he worked at The Crucible Steel Company, The Sun Ship Building Company, and for a much longer time at The Philadelphia Naval Ship Yard. He retired in 1989, when he and his wife fulfilled a life-long dream of moving to Ocean City. Bob was a member of the Penn Wynne Volunteer Fire Company, PA; the Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge; and the American Legion, Post No. 524, in Ocean City, where he served as a Chaplain for many years. He enjoyed his shore-bound retirement fishing, kayaking, and playing in his weekly golf league. A self-professed “Beach Bum,” his fondest memories were of his time spent on the beaches of Ocean City with friends, family, and especially with his grandkids. Bob is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Roberta Jane (Reed) Klimas of Ocean City; his son Robert Reed Klimas of Drexel Hill, PA, married to Dawn Mae (Reimer) Klimas; his son Christopher Anthony Klimas of Mount Airy, MD, married to Amy Sue (Walters) Klimas; and his grandchildren: Weston Reed Klimas, Philip Reed Klimas, Kierstin Marie Klimas, and Miranda Grace Klimas. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sr. Helen Virginia of The Sisters of Notre Dame, and parents Anthony Joseph and Helen Marie (Mullen) Klimas. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday March 15, 2019 at 11:00AM at The Godfrey Funeral home, 809 Central Avenue, New Jersey where friends may visit from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Burial will follow at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Penn Wynne Volunteer Fire Company, 1440 Manoa Rd., Wynnewood, PA 19096 or Coastal Christian Church, 801 Asbury Ave., Suite 404, Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 17, 2019