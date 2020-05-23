Robert Moody Holdsworth, Jr., age 96, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Devon, PA. Robert ‘Bob’ was born January 30, 1924 in Philadelphia to Robert Moody Holdsworth, Sr. & Mildred Taylor Holdsworth of Lansdowne, PA. He graduated from Lansdowne High School in 1942 during the early days of WWII, working as a welder at Sun Shipbuilding until early 1943 when he enlisted in the US Army. He was selected for the Army Specialized Training Program at Syracuse University and spent two years there before serving in Europe at the end of the war. Upon returning from WWII, Bob completed his studies at Lehigh University, graduating with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1948. Early career experience included General Electric’s Engineering Training Program with postings in Schenectady, NY, Pittsfield, MA, Cleveland, OH, Long Island Lighting Company in Hicksville, NY, and Pennsylvania Power & Light in Allentown, PA. Bob was an avid ski enthusiast, skiing in VT, NY and Mt. Tremblant, QC and also enjoyed canoeing and camping trips with the Appalachian Mountain Club. Moving back to the Philadelphia area in the late 1950s, Bob, along with his brother George (‘Gil’) established a manufacturer’s representative company specializing in electronic instrumentation & industrial components. Bob met his wife, Jean (Tomlinson) while attending the ‘Corinthians’ fellowship group for single adults at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church in Bryn Mawr, PA. Bob and Jean were married on July 14th, 1962, and settled in Newtown Square, PA. Bob drafted plans and built a house along Crum Creek in Chester County, Newtown Square which would become his beloved family home for the next 53 years. Bob was a lifelong learner and audited college classes into his 80’s. He had many varied interests ranging from libertarian & free market philosophy, to human & religious ethics, to financial literacy & investing, and loved sharing his interests with friends, family, church and community. Bob had a special gift of charm and would endear himself to about everyone he met. He enjoyed being a member of the Main Line Unitarian Church in Devon, PA and especially loved the several weeks each summer since 1970 that he would spend at Chautauqua Institution in western upstate NY. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Jean in 2015, and brothers George G Holdsworth and David L Holdsworth. He is survived by his three children Jeffrey (Susan Toller), Margaret, Andrew (Hillary Oppmann) and three grandchildren, Amber Toller Holdsworth, and Theo and Henry Holdsworth. A Memorial Service is planned for a future date and location when it is safe to gather. A private interment ceremony will be held on May 22nd at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Unitarian Universalist Service Committee (uusc.org) in Tribute/Memorial to “Robert M Holdsworth”
Published in Main Line Media News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.