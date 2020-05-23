Bob was a dear man, full of kindness, humour and thoughtful insights. As my father-in-law, he always showed interest in my interests and activities. He liked to travel, visited our home on multiple occasions and asked about how things were going in Canada. Bob and Jean warmly welcomed us at their home, where we loved to wander along Crum Creek or prepare for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas festivities. Bob's passion for Chautauqua inspired us to return for annual family reunions. He was always learning and trying new things, and befriending kind souls wherever he went. We will miss him! May his spirit continue to live on with us.

Susan Toller

