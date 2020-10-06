1/1
Robert S. Collingwood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert S. Collingwood, aged 88, passed away peacefully September 26 in Phoenixville. Son of Joseph and Hellen Collingwood of Penn Wynne, he is survived by his sons Joe (Nancy and Robert) and Scott (Diane and Brian). He was a mechanical engineer and a retired long-time employee of General Electric. He had a great sense of humor and was a friend to many. He loved traveling and the outdoors, enjoyed skiing, golfing, sailing and fishing. In lieu of flowers donations to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Main Line Media News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved