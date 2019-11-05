|
Roberta Ruth Stewart (Bertie) 97 of Devon, PA Passed away at home on November 3, 2019 surrounded by her large loving family. Bertie was born April 2, 1922 in Lafayette, Indiana to Marvin and Mildred (Luby) Richard. She lost both her parents early in life, but later became the best mother to eight children. Bertie met the love of her life, George R. Stewart, at the Purdue University “Sweet Shop” where she worked. They married October 30, 1942 and George soon departed for WWII as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marines. While George served his country (fighting in fierce battles on Siapan and Iwo Jima as a First Lieutenant), Bertie gave birth to their first child, son George (Dick) in Lafayette, IN. After the war Bertie and George lived in West Lafayette until he graduated from Purdue University and then moved with job transfers to Rockford, IL., Milwaukee, WI, and Devon, PA. As a stay at home mom, Bertie raised one son and seven daughters while George worked in plant management for Kraft (Sealtest and Breyers ice cream companies). From 1943 until present day Bertie’s family has grown to include 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren who adore “Grandma/Great Grandma”. Bertie and George had celebrated 66 years of marriage at the time George passed away in May 2009. Bertie continued enjoying life surrounded by her very large family, particularly motivated to continue caring for her special daughter Debra (Debbie). Bertie loved animals, flowers, nature, her home, reading, playing Scrabble, working crossword puzzles, family gatherings, dancing, shopping, eating out, playing card games, and always cheering for all her local sports teams. Bertie is survived by her 8 children: George Richard (Dick) Stewart (Debbie Catalano) of Estero FL and Milwaukee, WI, Janice (Dave) Larkin of Lady Lake, FL, and Green Lane, PA, Vicki (Bill) Combs of Wyomissing, PA, Kathie (Gene) Kelly of Ardmore, Pa, Debra Lynne Stewart at home, Susan (Dick) Mitchell of Nokomis, FL, Judy ( Bob) Scott of Devon, Pa, Jody Stewart (Fred Masciantonio) of Devon, Pa. Grandchildren: Craig (Yumi), Chris, Erin (Noah), Donna, Jim (Bonnie), Bill (Amy), Amy, Kristin (Jake), Kim (John), Brad (Desiree), Ryan, Brooke (Mustapha). Great Grandchildren: Fiona, Rose, Kenji, Jackie (Kyle), Zoe, Ava, Maddie, Grace, William, Axel, Noel Roberta, Mitchell, Sami and Jett. Bertie is also survived by her sister, Elma Nichols (99), West Lafayette, IN, wonderful nieces and nephews, a team of dedicated and loving homecare aides, and many friends throughout her almost 100 years. Services will be private. In memory of Roberta donations can be made in her name to or to the “Debra L. Stewart Trust”, 434 South Fairfield Road, Devon, PA 19333.
Published in Main Line Media News on Nov. 10, 2019