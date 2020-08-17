Robson “Bob” L. Greer, Jr. (December 26, 1924 – August 14, 2020) Bob Greer passed away peacefully at Daylesford Crossing on August 14th. He was a quiet, gentle man with a dry wit who loved history, walking in Valley Forge park, reading, and stamp collecting. He was especially fond of dining out with family and special friends, and holiday meals at his sister’s house. He held many jobs throughout his life. In his own words, he was something of a “maverick” when it came to work. He lived his entire life on the Main Line in Wayne and St Davids, except for his Army service, before moving to Daylesford Crossing in 2016. He loved to travel especially when he was younger. He frequently talked with his nephews and nieces and their children and grandchildren about travel to Europe in the 1950s and 60s, showing an adventuristic side not always evident in his working life. Uncle Bob, as the family knew him, was born in Bryn Mawr, PA the day after Christmas, 1924 to Edith Florianne (Traub) and Robson Lineaweaver Greer. He grew up in St Davids, PA and graduated from Episcopal Academy, but not until completing his Army service as an anti-aircraft gunner in World War II. His combat experience included the Battle of the Bulge and campaigns across the northern fronts of Europe. He was a member of a unit that occupied the Dachau concentration camp shortly after it was liberated and witnessed first-hand the results of the atrocities committed there, an experience that stayed with him all his life. He was very proud of his service, especially that he was one of the first to work with early radar systems on the front lines. After he was discharged, he completed his final credits for Episcopal, then attended Denison College where he earned a BA in history. Bob was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Alexander P. Greer, MD. He is survived by his sister, Florianne G. Meldrum, sister-in-law Dorothy L. Greer, three nephews and five nieces, 22 grand nieces and nephews, and 15 great-grandnieces and nephews. He had special relationships with his oldest great-grandniece, Blaire, and dear friends Thelma Towber and Karen Bennett. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends, including the staff at Daylesford Crossing who cared for him so well while he lived there. Services will be private. www.maugergivnish.com