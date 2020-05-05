Rocco Vernisi
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rocco Vernisi, age 82 of King of Prussia, PA passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020. Born August 15, 1937 in Silvi Marina, Italy. Growing up in a fishing town during WWII shaped Rocco’s formative years and resulted in a lifetime of great storytelling, Friday night fish dinners, and a reverence of the sea. Rocco is survived by his beloved wife Carla (nee Gagliardi) Vernisi. Loving father of Rocco (Nicole) Vernisi, Paul (Karen) Vernisi, Diana (Michael) Gulick, and Pat (Kristin) Vernisi. Brother of Venezia, Elisa, Onorato, Ernesto, and Fabia. Rocco was a self-taught chef who instilled in his children a passion for cooking, as well as strength, humor, and love. He cherished his role of “Nonno” to Roman and Madison Vernisi, Carolina and Pasquale Vernisi, Natalina and Michael Gulick, and Luca and Marco Vernisi, and hopes that one of them will go on to become a meteorologist because of his passion for weather watching on 6ABC. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stretch Funeral Home. In light of the current pandemic, a memorial mass/service will be held at a future date. Please do not send flowers; in lieu of flowers, a contribution in the name of Rocco Vernisi to the Upper Merion Area Community Cupboard (umacc.org) is respectfully requested.

Published in Main Line Media News from May 5 to May 10, 2020.
