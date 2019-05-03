|
|
Ronald Anthony Dowson, “Tony”, age 86 of Devon, PA, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019, after a long illness. Loving husband of Edna Dowson, to whom he was married for 63 years. Devoted father of Eric (Lisa), Angela (Michael) Pompian and the late Michael Dowson. Beloved grandfather of: Gillian, Katie, Nicholas, Alexander, and Spencer. He was born in Liverpool, England and in 1955 moved to Montreal, Canada, then moved to St Davids, PA in 1978. He travelled extensively for his work in pharmaceutical management, but always loved to come home to his family. He loved sailing and followed the Liverpool Reds soccer team. A celebration of life luncheon will be held at a later date.
Published in Main Line Media News on May 5, 2019