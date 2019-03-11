|
Ronald R. Stang, 88, on March 4, 2019, of Villanova and formerly of Morristown, Colts Neck and Mantoloking, New Jersey. Beloved husband of Martha (Umhack) Stang of 65 years. Loving father of Karen Smith (David) and dear grandfather of Torrie Smith. Also survived by his devoted brother, Julius G. Stang, Jr. (Claire). Ron was a graduate of Columbia College (B.A. 1952) and the Columbia School of Engineering (B.S. 1953). He was a member of several engineering honor societies and Delta Phi fraternity. He rowed on the varsity crew. He received a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering (with honors) from NJIT. Ron worked in more than forty different countries during his forty-year career with ExxonMobil. When he was not at work, he loved golf and played on courses all around the world. His favorite place was Hawaii which he visited many times. He also was an avid stamp collector and, in his later years, enjoyed completing many jigsaw puzzles. Ron was interred in the Woodbridge Memorial Gardens mausoleum in a private service for his immediate family on March 6, 2019. Arrangements were with the Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home, Ardmore, Pennsylvania.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 17, 2019