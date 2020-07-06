1/1
Rosemary H. Scott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary H. Scott (nee Hartnett), age 90, of Wayne, PA, passed away on July 3, 2020. Born in Hempstead, NY, to the late Robert J. and Catherine (nee Walsh) Hartnett. Rosemary graduated with her Bachelor’s Degree in Education and was a teacher at Wayne Elementary School for over 25 years. Rosemary was the beloved mother of Beth Scott (Ron St. Coeur), Michael Scott (Agnes Barley), the late Bob Scott; loving grandmother of Dylan, Kevin, Rebecca; and the dear sister of the late Betty Hixon and the late Mary Strickland. Services and interment are being held privately. Arrg. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Main Line Media News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved