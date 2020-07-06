Rosemary H. Scott (nee Hartnett), age 90, of Wayne, PA, passed away on July 3, 2020. Born in Hempstead, NY, to the late Robert J. and Catherine (nee Walsh) Hartnett. Rosemary graduated with her Bachelor’s Degree in Education and was a teacher at Wayne Elementary School for over 25 years. Rosemary was the beloved mother of Beth Scott (Ron St. Coeur), Michael Scott (Agnes Barley), the late Bob Scott; loving grandmother of Dylan, Kevin, Rebecca; and the dear sister of the late Betty Hixon and the late Mary Strickland. Services and interment are being held privately. Arrg. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com